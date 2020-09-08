Investment Week reveals finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2020

Nominate now for new Rising Star Award

Did you make the cut for this year's Investment Company of the Year Awards? Check the following slides to see the full shortlist...
UK All Companies
Artemis Alpha Trust 
Aurora 
Baillie Gifford UK Growth
Invesco Perpetual Select UK Equity 
JPMorgan Mid Cap 
Mercantile 
Schroder UK Mid Cap 
UK Income
British & American 
Diverse Income 
Dunedin Income Growth 
Finsbury Growth & Income 
Murray Income 
Shires Income 
Troy Income & Growth 
UK Smaller Companies
Aberdeen Smaller Companies 
BlackRock Throgmorton 
Gresham House Strategic 
JPMorgan Smaller Companies 
Oryx International Growth 
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies
Asia Pacific
Aberdeen New Dawn 
Pacific Horizon 
Schroder Asia Pacific 
Schroder Asian Total Return 
Europe
Baillie Gifford European Growth 
BlackRock Greater Europe 
European Opportunities 
Fidelity European Values 
Henderson EuroTrust 
Overseas
Lindsell Train 
Manchester & London 
Mid Wynd International 
Martin Currie Global Portfolio 
Monks 
Scottish Mortgage 
Overseas Income
Henderson International Income 
Invesco Perpetual Select Global Equity Income 
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income 
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income 
Schroder Oriental Income 
Scottish American 
Securities Trust of Scotland 
Overseas Smaller Companies
Atlantis Japan Growth 
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon 
Edinburgh Worldwide 
Herald 
JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies 
Montanaro European Smaller 
North Atlantic Smaller Companies
Emerging Markets
Aberdeen Emerging Markets 
Baring Emerging Europe 
Fundsmith Emerging Equities 
Genesis Emerging Markets 
Gulf Investment Fund 
JPMorgan Emerging Markets 
Templeton Emerging Markets
Flexible
Bailiwick Investments
BMO Managed Portfolio Growth 
Capital Gearing 
Personal Assets 
RIT Capital Partners 
Tetragon Financial 
UIL 
Single Country
Baillie Gifford Japan 
Canadian General Investments 
Fidelity Japan 
JPMorgan American 
JPMorgan China Growth & Income 
JPMorgan Japanese 
JPMorgan Russian Securities
Private Equity and Growth Capital
3i 
BMO Private Equity 
HarbourVest Global Private Equity 
HgCapital 
ICG Enterprise 
Oakley Capital Investments 
Pantheon International 
Debt
BioPharma Credit 
Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing
GCP Asset Backed Income
Honeycomb 
RM Secured Direct Lending
VPC Specialty Lending Investments
Property
Alpha Real Trust 
GCP Student Living 
Impact Healthcare REIT
LXI REIT 
Phoenix Spree Deutschland 
Target Healthcare REIT
Tritax Big Box
Urban Logistics REIT 
Biotech & Healthcare and Technology
Allianz Technology 
BB Healthcare 
Biotech Growth 
International Biotechnology 
Polar Capital Technology 
Worldwide Healthcare 
Commodities and Natural Resources
Baker Steel Resources 
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income
BlackRock World Mining 
Golden Prospect Precious Metal 
Hedge Funds
BH Global 
BH Macro 
Pershing Square Holdings
Third Point Offshore 
Financials, Leasing & Insurance
Amedeo Air Four Plus
Doric Nimrod Air Two 
DP Aircraft I 
EJF Investments 
Infrastructure
3i Infrastructure 
BBGI SICAV 
Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure
GCP Infrastructure
Environmental and Renewables
Bluefield Solar Income 
Greencoat UK Wind
Impax Environmental Markets
Menhaden 
Renewables Infrastructure 
Generalist VCT
Albion Development VCT 
Albion Enterprise VCT 
Albion Technology & Gen VCT 
Crown Place VCT 
Pembroke VCT 
Triple Point Income VCT 
Specialist VCT
Amati AIM VCT 
Edge Performance VCT 
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 
Octopus AIM VCT 
Unicorn AIM VCT 
Ventus VCT
Group of the Year
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Albion Capital Group
Baillie Gifford
BlackRock
Gravis Capital Management 
JP Morgan Asset Management (UK) 
Schroders
Investment Week is pleased to announce the finalists for the 22nd Investment Company of the Year Awards in association with the AIC, which have a proud history of rewarding excellence in closed-ended fund management.

The awards highlight outstanding managers in this important part of the market, who have delivered consistently strong performance for investors across a variety of sectors and the judges believe can continue to perform well in the future.

Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on 19 November. 

The shortlists for the awards, which you can view in the gallery above, are constructed using scores provided by the AIC, using Morningstar data. 

Investment companies need a three-year track record to 30 June 2020 to be included in the main award categories but may be shortlisted in the Best New Issue category (covering the 24-month period to 30 June 2020). 

Within each sector, companies have their cumulative fair NAV returns calculated over three discrete periods in sterling terms.

Returns over the 12 months to 30 June 2020 are given a 40% weighting, the 12 months to 30 June 2019 are given a 30% weighting, while the 12 months to 30 June 2017 accounts for 20% of the overall score.

The final 10% weight is given to the full cumulative NAV return over the three years to 30 June 2020. 

These scores are added to give a single score out of 100, the highest of which will be shortlisted for consideration within the various awards sectors. The shortlist for the Best New Issue category will be announced after the judging day. 

Shortlisted companies and their boards will be contacted by Investment Week and asked to submit a questionnaire, which will then be used in the qualitative judging stage.  

Judging panel 

Winners are then chosen by our judging panel after heated debate during our judging sessions, where qualitative factors will also be considered. 

The judging panel for the awards includes some of the UK's leading researchers and investors in investment companies. 

We are pleased to announce our judging panel for the awards this year includes: 

Katrina Lloyd, editor-in-chief of Investment Week

Genevra Banszky von Ambroz, fund manager and partner at Smith & Williamson Investment Management

James Carthew, head of investment companies at Marten & Co

Charlotte Cuthbertson, assistant fund manager at Premier Miton Investors

Simon Elliott, head of Investment Trust Research at Winterflood Securities

Sarah Godfrey, director - investment companies at Edison Group

Nick Greenwood, fund manager at Premier Miton Investors

Anthony Leatham, head of investment companies research at Peel Hunt LLP

Ewan Lovett-Turner, director, investment companies research at Numis Securities Limited

Simon Moore, director, head of research at Trust Research Ltd

Iain Scouller, managing director, Stifel

Rising Star of the Year Award 

Meanwhile, new categories for the Investment Company of the Year Awards in 2020 include the Rising Star of the Year Award and the Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry. 

The Rising Star of the Year Award is an individual award aimed at highlighting the achievements of newer members of the industry and the skills they can bring to the sector. The award is open to nominees with a maximum of six years' experience in the investment company industry. Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues. 

Judges will consider professional progression and performance but will also take into account factors including: passion for the sector; excellence in their role; improvements to existing processes or products; engagement in industry-wide initiatives; and helping promote the investment company sector more widely. 

To make a nomination, contact [email protected] by October 9th providing the following information: name of nominee; company name; job role; number of years in the industry; and a short statement of no more than 200 words explaining why they should win this award this year. 

Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry 

Nominated by the judging panel, this award will be presented in tribute to Jackie to an individual who has gone above and beyond their job role to make a significant contribution to the investment company sector during their career.  

The judges will consider areas including: a track record of exceptional performance or service to the industry; dedication and enthusiasm for promoting the investment company sector and increasing investor engagement; as well as creating opportunities for others to succeed in the industry through mentoring, volunteering or educational initiatives. 

Click here for more information about the Awards.

