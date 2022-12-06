Fund outflows halve in October to £3.7bn

Japan was the best selling region, securing inflows of £43m. All other equity regions experienced outflows this month, according to the monthly Investment Association data.

All main asset classes suffered outflows in October, however these were less than in the previous month for all, except mixed asset funds.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the IA, said the slowing of outflows in October was a result of markets settling following the gilt crisis in September, and investors taking a "wait-and-see approach" ahead of the Autumn Statement, which saw an overwhelmingly calm reaction from markets.

Investors have remained cautious however, pulling money out across the board.

Mixed asset funds saw outflows of £808m in October, the highest outflow of the year. Equity funds and fixed income funds both saw outflows, at £2.3bn and £335m respectively.

Targeted absolute return saw the highest outflow by sector at £914m. UK All Companies followed with £502m in outflows.

But Cummings pointed to "pockets of promising news" as investors bought back into some asset classes.

Sterling corporate bond was the bestselling IA sector this month, with inflows of £879m.

Tracker funds rebounded in October, returning to inflows at £1.4bn, following outflows of £264m the previous month. This is the second highest inflow into tracker funds this year.

Responsible investment funds, which have seen consistent inflows throughout the year, also moved back to inflows following September's outflow, reaching £131m in October.

Asia funds saw outflows of £35m. North America funds saw net retail outflows of £67m. Europe funds saw outflows of £537m. UK funds saw outflows of £792bn. Global funds saw outflows of £737bn.

Looking ahead to next year, with an anticipated economic recession in the UK that could last until 2024, the outlook remains challenging for investors, said the IA's Cummings.

"As conditions shift, a higher interest rate environment means investing in bonds will become more attractive than it has been over the last decade. Investors will need to navigate the changing investment landscape, and we may see further shifts in the pattern of fund flows."