ISA season boost reverses fund outflows

£553m inflows over April

Global Equity Income became the best-selling IA sector in April
Global Equity Income became the best-selling IA sector in April

Fund flows turned positive in April 2022, seeing £553m enter into funds after outflows of £3.5bn in March.

According to data by the Investment Association, the inflows were boosted by the ISA season, in which savers put £683m into funds via an ISA wrapper.

Although the savings were down from the £1.4bn seen in April 2021, the figure remains the third strongest seen in the last five years.

Miranda Seath, head of market insight at IA, said: "This is significant as April's positive sales come after one of the most challenging first quarters for retail fund flows on record."

The IA also found that Global Equity Income had become the best-selling IA sector in April, with inflows totalling £678m. The association suggested that company dividends were becoming more important for investors as the outlook for share price growth continued to look weak.

Global Equity Income was followed by Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares, which saw net retail sales of £468m and then by Volatility Managed, only slightly behind with £440m in sales.

Conversely, the worst selling sector was UK All Companies, which saw outflows of £486m.

Seath added: "The IA Global Equity Income sector became the top-selling IA sector for the first time in April.

"This was not just driven by investors looking for alternative sources of income. As the outlook for equity growth weakens, investors have looked for funds investing in companies that pay good dividends consistently to top up the overall returns equity investors receive."

April also saw fixed income fund outflows stabilise to £18m, substantially lower than March's £3.3bn figure.

In contrast, both Mixed Asset funds and Other funds, which includes Targeted Absolute Return and Volatility Managed, saw inflows of over £400m.

