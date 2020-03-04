trade
Why investors need a 'value over growth' approach to Europe
Europe's run of poor manufacturing and trade data continued in June.
Cazenove's Mui: Real impact of China's slowing economy
Trade tensions with US dragging growth
Japanese equity market faces collateral damage in US-China trade war
The Japanese equity market has seen net outflows in the past 12 months, with concerns over global growth and the trade war weighing on investor sentiment in the region.
The last Brexit article you ever need to read
Greater issues at play in Europe
Japan: Is all the bad news now priced in?
Japanese stocks have more than doubled their returns since December 2012, on the back of Abenomics, but many investors are still not convinced of the sustainability of the rally.
'Fairtrade for finance' should be a badge of honour - not a rubber stamp
Kitemark for responsible investment should improve industry standards
Investing in tech IPOs: Lessons from the 17th century
Stockmarket echoes from history
Indian elections: What can investors expect if Modi is re-elected?
Polls kick off on 11 April
Trade committee chair: 'No evidence' UK business will be protected under no-deal Brexit
Accuses Department for International Trade of complacency
Liontrust's Milburn: Breaking down US growth shows it is not braking too hard
Volatile GDP and government shutdown dominating US
AXA IM: What was the 2018 buzzword of the year in US company reports?
The key talking points of last year
It's all eyes on trade for 2019
Industry Voice: William Davies, Global Head of Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, deconstructs the fear factors for 2019, from trade and interest rates to China, emerging markets and geopolitics.
Janet Mui: Why trade tensions can lead to a weaker Chinese yuan
Negative impact of US tariffs
The US has 'far less' to lose by embarking on trade war with China
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) governs the trading relationship between the US, Canada and Mexico.
Could we see the return of $100 oil prices this year?
Up 75% since lows seen in June 2017
The frontiers set to cash in on China's $6trn 'Silk Road' initiative
'One Belt, One Road'
Rising global cities: Schroders' ones to watch in 2018
Ranking of best developed locations
Cazenove's Jeffrey: Underneath the bonnet of Brexit Britain
There are many barometers of health for the world economy. However, none is more important than trade, writes Richard Jeffrey, chief economist at Cazenove Capital.
PM weighs possible extension of EU rules post-Brexit
Potential 'association agreement'
Will Trump's protectionist threats actually materialise?
A trade war would hurt both the US and China
Redwood: The trade deficits that matter more than ever in Trump age
There are many imbalances around the world, but there are two colossal surpluses and two large deficits which stand out, writes John Redwood, Charles Stanley's chief global strategist.
Why President Trump will be a different animal to the one we have seen on the stump so far
As Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House, normally serious and intelligent people seem to have lost a sense of perspective, writes David Coombs, head of multi-asset investments at Rathbones.
Three Pioneer managers: Our take on Trump/Clinton impact on equities/bonds/dollar/EMs
As the most exciting US Presidential race in decades reaches its conclusion, three fund managers from Pioneer Investments give their views on the implications for different asset classes.