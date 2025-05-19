Friday Briefing: China, trade deals and clap backs

This week kicked off with the news that the US and China had started some serious talks about ending their trade war, the first concrete step since President Donald Trump's ‘Liberation Day' tariff bonanza. The two economic superpowers agreed to a 90-day pause to their respective trade policies, with both implementing a 115-percentage point reduction to the tariffs imposed on the other's imports – bringing levies on US goods to 10% and on Chinese goods to 30%. At the time, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the agreements and discussions "productive" and a "substantial progress...