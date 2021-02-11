Regulation, consolidation and standardisation: What will be the big investment industry themes for 2021?

We expect to see further asset management consolidation in 2021, as cost pressures on investment houses continue to rise, against a backdrop which sees plenty of liquidity looking for a home.





It's tough out there, with investors putting pressure on fees and operating expenses continuing to rise, in no small part due to ever increasing regulatory requirements.





Asset managers have already turned to mergers and acquisitions in recent years in a bid to achieve greater scale. In the US alone, overall disclosed deal value during the first half of 2020 was $19.7bn.





In Europe, these deals included Morgan Stanley's multi-billion dollar acquisitions of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance and Franklin Templeton's $4.5b deal for Legg Mason.





But these pressures have not gone away. In fact, the top 10 asset management companies hold just a 35% share of the $90trn market, Morgan Stanley said in a research report in October.





While the market remains fairly fragmented, the expectation is that only half of the fund industry's current asset management companies will still exist by 2030 according to Piper Sandler.





M&A activity will gain further momentum this year – market reports are already suggesting the possible tie of State Street and UBS and there is speculation around Invesco and Janus Henderson.





Be on the lookout for big deal making as we navigate through 2021.