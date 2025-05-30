'Unlawful' US tariffs reinstated as China talks freeze

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have been temporarily reinstated by a federal appeals court a day after they were deemed “unlawful”.
The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit blocked the decision on Thursday (29 May) and gave the plaintiffs until 5 June to respond. Tesla shares surge after Musk steps down from Trump administration Peter Navarro, an adviser to Trump, said in a press conference the tariffs "remain in place" and the tariff agenda is "alive and well". When asked if there was a ‘plan B', he stated: "There is no plan B, it is plan A, and it encompasses all strategic options." In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said: "The ruling by the US Court of Internation...
