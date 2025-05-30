Stock pickers find equity 'safe havens' amid tariff volatility

While many investors opted to jump on the gold rush bandwagon or place their faith in notion that ‘cash is king' to withstand the unpredictability of Oval Office policymaking, professional stock pickers selected their own safe haven equities. At a media roundtable focused on 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency, James Thomson, fund manager of the Rathbone Global Opportunities fund, explained that he has a five-year investment horizon and has been looking at "all weather" companies to add to his portfolio. European markets rally as Trump retreats from 50% tariff threat "I think t...