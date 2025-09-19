Chancellor Reeves calls for 'more trade and more investment' between EU and UK

Drumming up support for defence

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been meeting foreign finance ministers in Copenhagen today (19 September) to drum up support for fair, enforceable trade rules and renewed shared action on issues such as defence.

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson

