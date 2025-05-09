US-UK deal an 'opportunity' for both nations but fails to quell questions and concerns

The deal includes a reduction of import tax on cars, an agreement on beef trade and a slash to steel tariffs. US and UK agree 'breakthrough' trade deal Many experts are looking at the deal positively and see it as a hopeful sign, if not a complete win. Gunjan Sharma, partner, Volterra Fietta, said: "Trade deals represent an opportunity, not an outcome. This deal could be a mutually beneficial opportunity for both countries. For the UK, it could expand the UK's sale of goods into the US and strengthen our export of services." The UK has now negotiated a plethora trade agreements,...