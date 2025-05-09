US-UK deal an 'opportunity' for both nations but fails to quell questions and concerns

The US' first deal since 'Liberation Day'

clock • 3 min read

The US made a major trade deal with the UK yesterday (May 8), the nation’s first since President Donald Trump’s 'Liberation Day'.

The deal includes a reduction of import tax on cars, an agreement on beef trade and a slash to steel tariffs. US and UK agree 'breakthrough' trade deal Many experts are looking at the deal positively and see it as a hopeful sign, if not a complete win. Gunjan Sharma, partner, Volterra Fietta, said: "Trade deals represent an opportunity, not an outcome. This deal could be a mutually beneficial opportunity for both countries. For the UK, it could expand the UK's sale of goods into the US and strengthen our export of services." The UK has now negotiated a plethora trade agreements,...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

BoE interest rate cut predicted to be the first of many

FCA finds some smaller AMs' processes 'lacked sufficiently' when offering higher risk investments

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: UK-US trade deal set to be announced - reports
Markets

Market Movers blog: UK-US trade deal set to be announced - reports

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 08 May 2025 • 1 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: An earnings season different from all others
Markets

Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: An earnings season different from all others

Companies have missed opportunity to lower expectations bar

Derren Nathan
clock 07 May 2025 • 3 min read
Friday Briefing: Beyond the first 100 days
Markets

Friday Briefing: Beyond the first 100 days

Tariffs, cuts, and more tariffs

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 06 May 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot