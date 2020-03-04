Thomson Reuters
Nick Train backs LSE's planned $27bn acquisition of Refinitiv
Hails group's 'exceptional' track record
LSE snaps up Refinitiv for £22bn
Creating biggest listed financial markets infrastructure provider
Evenlode duo reveal top global picks for growing dividend streams
Consumer goods and tech companies get support
Plastics, regulation and climate risk: Five key green and ESG investment trends for 2019
Markets looking more long term
Which UK companies are the most diverse and inclusive?
Out of over 7,000 firms
Revealed: Finalists for the 2018 Fund Services Awards and Investment Research Awards
Both ceremonies take place on 3 October
Asset managers set to beef up AI integration and recruitment
81% are set to increase tech budgets
Digitalisation of wealth management: The big benefits and challenges over the coming years
Report on managers' attitudes towards AI
Morgan Stanley appoints ex-Reuters CEO to board
Effective as of 1 September
Why European ETF market is not at risk of consolidation but is reaching maturity
Funds with AUM of €10m at 'high risk' of liquidation
Finalists revealed for Investment Research Awards 2016
Rewarding quality research