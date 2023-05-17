Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium sells £2.7bn of LSEG shares

Barclays Bank, one of the bookrunners in the sale, said today (17 May) that the consortium sold a total of 33 million ordinary shares in LSEG at a price of 8,050p per share, a discount of about 5% to the company's last closing price.

The placing was upsized from 28 million ordinary shares, as disclosed yesterday (16 May), and represents around 6.5% of the LSEG's issued share capital. LSEG is not a party to the proposed placing and will receive any proceeds, Barclays added.

Thomson Reuters investors to receive $2.2bn payout from sale of LSEG shares

"The balance of approximately 5.1 million voting ordinary shares owned indirectly by Blackstone and Thomson Reuters not sold in the placing or the retail offer are subject to a 90 day lock-up," the bank said.

The sale comes after Blackstone and Thomson Reuters, who became shareholders in LSEG when they acquired Refinitiv in 2021, sold over $2bn (£1.6bn) in shares in March.

In LSEG's preliminary results for the year to 31 December 2022, the group said it would request shareholder consent in April to buy back £750m worth of shares from investors including Blackstone and Thomson Reuters by April 2024.

LSEG's share price has fallen more than 4% this morning, according to Morningstar data.