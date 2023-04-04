Thomson Reuters investors to receive $2.2bn payout from sale of LSEG shares

At least two thirds of the votes cast need to approve the move for it to go ahead

The payment will be made via a cash distribution and a reverse stock split, according to the news and information company.

Thomson Reuters had flagged in February it was preparing to make the sale and shareholder return after it completes a $2bn buyback program in the second quarter of 2023.

LSEG hails Refinitiv integration as it eyes buyback on Blackstone/Thomson Reuters stake

Under the terms of the distribution, cash payments will consist of $4.67 per common share, while the reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding common shares on a basis proportional to the cash distribution.

Shareholders will vote on the distribution and reverse stock split at the upcoming annual meeting on 14 June, the company said.

Approval is needed from at least two thirds of the votes cast for the proposal to pass.