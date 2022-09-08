SJP investment director Rob Gardner departs to found environmental venture

Replaced by Tom Beal

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Outgoing investment director Robert Gardner
Image:

Outgoing investment director Robert Gardner

St. James's Place director of investments Robert Gardner has left the firm to “set up a new venture in the environmental sector”.

Gardner, who co-founded Redington in 2006, has been in the position since January 2019. He has been succeeded by Tom Beal, who also joins the executive board.

Beal has worked at SJP for 14 years, having been appointed chief investment officer in January 2020.

Before joining the firm, Beal previously worked for JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Thomson Reuters. He also currently works as a lay advisor on the finance and investment committee of the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

St James's Place set to launch first mobile app

SJP said that while the role has been assumed immediately, Gardner will stay with the firm until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Gardner said: "I am very proud to have been part of such a fantastic business and have no doubt that under Tom's leadership the investment strategy will continue to go from strength to strength."

During Gardner's time in the role, SJP shifted focus towards ESG, such as through signing a stewardship agreement with Robeco to vote on ESG issues at company AGMs and adding warming targets to fund mandates.

Joe Wiggins departs St James's Place

Andrew Croft, CEO at SJP, said: "It has been a pleasure to work with Rob and I am grateful for his stewardship of the investment division over a period of political uncertainty and challenging markets. I look forward to seeing his new venture develop and wish him well as he pursues his personal passion.

"Tom is a great asset to our team and has been co-author and architect of our investment strategy. He will continue with its delivery, guided by our investment beliefs and goals."

Beal added: "My focus will be on continuing to build the investment strategy that we have developed over the past few years to deliver the best possible investment outcomes for our clients. This strategy will remain based around four keys aims: improving performance, creating capacity, reducing fees and embedding responsible investing across everything we do."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

ECB rate hike: 'The price to pay for crushing the inflation dragon'

ECB raises rates by unprecedented 0.75%

More on Business roles

Vickie Sharp, new head of real assets for HSBC AM
Business roles

HSBC AM appoints new real assets and private credit heads

Victoria Sharpe and Scott McClurg

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 06 September 2022 • 2 min read
Sarah Ackland of Brooks Macdonald
Business roles

Brooks Macdonald poaches Liontrust multi-asset head

Sarah Ackland joins

Georgie Lee
clock 05 September 2022 • 1 min read
Phillip Yarrow retires after two decades.
Business roles

Winterflood appoints new CEO as longstanding exec retires

Head of trading Bradley Dyer appointed

Georgie Lee
clock 05 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

02 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Liz Truss named UK Prime Minister: The green economy reacts

05 September 2022 • 16 min read
03

Truss vs Sunak: Next PM risks fuelling inflation and spooking financial markets

02 September 2022 • 4 min read
04

Industry Voice: Why UN SDGs matter to investors

05 September 2022 • 7 min read
05

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as the UK's next PM

05 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

T. Rowe Price's Vohora: It is important to own your career

02 September 2022 • 5 min read
13 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2022 Autumn

Register now
Trustpilot