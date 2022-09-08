SJP investment director Rob Gardner departs to found environmental venture

Gardner, who co-founded Redington in 2006, has been in the position since January 2019. He has been succeeded by Tom Beal, who also joins the executive board. Beal has worked at SJP for 14 years, having been appointed chief investment officer in January 2020. Before joining the firm, Beal previously worked for JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Thomson Reuters. He also currently works as a lay advisor on the finance and investment committee of the Royal College of Surgeons of England. St James's Place set to launch first mobile app

SJP said that while the role has been assumed immediately, Gardner will stay with the firm until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. Gardner said: "I am very proud to have been part of such a fantastic business and have no doubt that under Tom's leadership the investment strategy will continue to go from strength to strength." During Gardner's time in the role, SJP shifted focus towards ESG, such as through signing a stewardship agreement with Robeco to vote on ESG issues at company AGMs and adding warming targets to fund mandates.

Andrew Croft, CEO at SJP, said: "It has been a pleasure to work with Rob and I am grateful for his stewardship of the investment division over a period of political uncertainty and challenging markets. I look forward to seeing his new venture develop and wish him well as he pursues his personal passion.

"Tom is a great asset to our team and has been co-author and architect of our investment strategy. He will continue with its delivery, guided by our investment beliefs and goals."

Beal added: "My focus will be on continuing to build the investment strategy that we have developed over the past few years to deliver the best possible investment outcomes for our clients. This strategy will remain based around four keys aims: improving performance, creating capacity, reducing fees and embedding responsible investing across everything we do."