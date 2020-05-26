Square Mile hires Refinitiv Lipper head of research

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has announced the appointment of Jake Moeller as senior investment consultant, who leaves behind his role as head of Lipper UK & Ireland research.

In his new role, Moeller will provide support to head of consulting at Square Mile, Diane Earnshaw, while focusing on ESG and responsible investing research, and will also act as lead media spokesperson.

Moeller brings over 20 years' experience to Square Mile, joining from Refinitiv, but began his tenure as head of Lipper UK & Ireland research seven years ago at Thomson Reuters.

He has also held roles as senior manager, fund assessment at Lloyds Banking Group, head of investment research at Alico and investment research manager at both Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Towry.

Richard Romer-Lee, managing director of Square Mile, said: "Jake is a highly regarded investment professional and, with his deep experience of fund analysis, portfolio construction and client consulting spanning two decades, he will be an excellent addition to our team.

"We have seen strong growth across Square Mile and have enhanced our research capabilities with the launch of initiatives such as the ESG integration assessments and responsible ratings.

"Jake's appointment underlines our commitment to ensuring that, as we continue to grow, we are able to offer our client access to the very best consultancy talent, market insight and fund analysis."