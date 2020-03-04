thematic investment
Will artificial intelligence empower us or overpower us?
A question of obsolescence
Game on: Video gaming sector offers a bright future for investors
New markets opening across the world
Should investors avoid US healthcare stocks in an election year?
Identifying resilient themes
Legg Mason ClearBridge's Vitrano: Why Uber has turned a corner
Ride-sharing app fortunes turn for the better
How 'smart water' is revolutionising the utilities market
'Smart Water' is a trend that is taking hold in the water industry, and momentum is building.
Bitcoin's institutional boost: Where now following launch of UK's first long only crypto fund?
Asset managers slowly flocking to cryptocurrencies
Enter now for the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2020
Registration open for this year's ceremony
Natixis affiliate unveils fourth thematic fund
Investing in 'subscription economy'
Wage war: Asset managers must do more to tackle inequality
Taking on wealth and societal disparities
A tidal wave of liquidity: Navigating 'booming' markets
Equities, bonds, gold, even Bitcoin, along with a range of other assets, have chalked up big gains since the US Federal Reserve made a sharp policy U-turn by cutting interest rates in response to slowing economy last autumn
IW's 25th anniversary: From data to diversity - the changing face of the industry
The evolution of asset management since 1995
Five ways Chinese e-commerce is disrupting global consumer brands
Feasts from the East
Investing in oncology: Doing well by 'doing good'
Finding cure for cancer through investing
Robeco boosts trends and thematic team with portfolio manager appointments
Plans to expand team’s research resources
Psigma's Becket: ESG 'investable for the first time in my career'
Mulling investment in Investec Global Environment fund
Ten policy proposals that appeal to a new generation
Key themes to generate much-needed growth
Update: TwentyFour AM launches sustainable absolute return credit fund
New product to feature ESG integrationand negative screening
M&G's Leaviss on the market trends to look out for
Which will evolve and which will wither?
Millennial 'buy less, buy better' ethos changing the retail sector
In 2020, five people will enter the growing global middle class every second, reinforcing the secular, long-term appeal of discretionary consumer spending, and consequently, the luxury sector.
BlackRock's Fink embraces sustainability as 'new standard' for investing
Commits to doubling ESG ETF options to 150 among other actions
Lombard Odier poaches thematic equities team from Robeco
Henk Grootveld to lead the team
Gallery: 11 outlooks for asset classes, themes and investing styles in 2020
Senior fund managers and economists discuss biggest headwinds and tailwinds
Four key investor themes for 2020 and beyond
5G, pharma, data and fuel efficiency
HANetf and Purpose Investments partner for first European cannabis ETF
Focus on medical cannabis