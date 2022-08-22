Invesco launches metaverse fund

The fund will be jointly managed by Tony Roberts, fund manager, and James McDermottroe, deputy fund manager

The Invesco Metaverse fund will invest in large, medium and small-cap companies across the US, Asia and Europe.

This will include companies those stocks helping facilitate, create, or benefit from the growth of immersive virtual worlds.

The fund will be jointly managed by Tony Roberts, fund manager, and James McDermottroe, deputy fund manager, both members of Invesco's UK-based Asia & Emerging Markets equities team.

"It has been estimated that, by 2030, virtual and augmented reality could deliver a £1.4trn boost to the global economy," said Roberts.

"While the metaverse's applications to entertainment are increasingly well-understood, the interconnectivity that it enables will likely have a transformative impact across industries as diverse as healthcare, logistics, education and sport. We will seek to capitalise on these opportunities through a highly selective, valuation-conscious approach."

The fund will invest in seven key thematic areas: next generation operating and computer systems, hardware and devices that provide access to the Metaverse, networks for hyperconnectivity, immersive platforms developed with artificial intelligence, blockchain, the interchange tools necessary to bring about interoperability and services and assets that will facilitate the digitisation of the real economy.

The fund's performance will be measured against the MSCI AC World (Net Total Return) benchmark, and its management fee will be 0.75% on the z share class in the UK.

"At Invesco, we will always aim to offer clients best-in-class solutions to help capture exciting opportunities - and the Metaverse is certainly one of these," added Alexander Millar, head of UK distribution at Invesco.

"Our experienced Asia & Emerging Markets team is uniquely well-placed to pick the winners of this emerging global megatrend through its disciplined and robust, fundamental approach."