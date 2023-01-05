M&G appoints two thematic equity heads ahead of expansion

The new head of thematic equities will report to Fabiana Fedeli, CIO of equity, multi-asset and sustainability

Jeffrey Lin and Thomas Lee join from TCW Group where they ran strategies focused on AI, next generation mobility and entertainment technology.

Lin has been appointed head of thematic equities and Lee as deputy head. Lin will report to Fabiana Fedeli, CIO of equity, multi-asset and sustainability.

Jack Daniels, chief investment officer commented one of the firm's priorities is to "further internationalise" its strategies and expand its thematic range.

"With the growth in areas such as AI and Big Data, there are huge opportunities to support the changing needs of our clients and to provide innovative solutions into how we invest their assets," he said.

Fedeli added that M&G "see great value in thematic investing, particularly in technology-related areas as it continues to play a pivotal role in our lives over the longer term".

She added that given the sell-off in technology stocks, there are "attractive entry points".