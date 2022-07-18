WisdomTree: Thematic fund flows slow in H1 2022

Thematic funds hold $276bn AUM

ETFs attracted more assets than its open-ended counterpart, with inflows climbing to $1.8bn.
ETFs attracted more assets than its open-ended counterpart, with inflows climbing to $1.8bn.

Flows into thematic funds have slowed throughout 2022, with AUM in thematic ETFs and open-ended funds standing at $276bn at the end of June, according to WisdomTree’s European thematic quarterly update.

ETF market share rose to 13.6%, with a total AUM of $37bn. Flows have remained positive in the second quarter, despite difficult performance, with $3.4bn across ETFs and the open-ended space. Year-to-date, flows stand at $10.6bn.

Negative performance across many themes has led to the continued decrease of overall AUM, with a $60bn drop in the second quarter.

Open-ended funds took in $1.7bn over the quarter, although ETFs attracted more assets, with inflows climbing to $1.8bn, compared to $1.7bn in the first quarter.

Globally, AUM in thematic strategies fell by $98bn, to $439bn as a result of negative performance. AUM in US ETFs declined by 24%, while AUM in European ETFs dropped by 15%.

WisdomTree launches pair of thematic metal ETPs

In the open-ended fund space, the majority of the year-to-date flows went into "climate change and sustainability" and similar themes.

Investors drove $4.4bn into funds that invest across climate change themes, with $4.6bn into funds that invest in single themes such as sustainability.

"In keeping with the general risk-off sentiment that we are seeing across global markets, flows into thematic investment strategies cooled significantly in H1. However, some corners of the thematic world continue to capture the imagination of investors. Sustainability has been the theme of the year so far, with over $4.5bn of inflows across ETFs and mutual funds," said Pierre Debru, head of quantitative research & multi asset solutions, Europe, WisdomTree.

"A sell-off across equities has created potential buying opportunities for investors, with valuations providing potential entry points for those believing in the long-term potential or short-term tactical opportunities being presented within specific themes. This is evidenced by the number of themes (five) that have outperformed their benchmark in H1," he added.

