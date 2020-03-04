Terry Smith

Fundsmith founder

Terry Smith is the founder and chief executive of Fundsmith, and a leading UK fund manager. He is well-known for his Fundsmith Equity fund, which consistently tops the most popular funds lists, particularly Sharing Alpha's 'most popular funds in funds-of-funds' table.

Smith began his career at Barclays from 1973 to 1984, later joining Barclays de Zoete Wedd where he earned notoriety for writing a sell note on Barclays itself. In 1990, he joined UBS Phillips & Drew, but left following the publication of his book Accounting for Growth.

Smith moved to Collins Stewart in 1992 and in 2000 he became chief executive after leading an MBO. In 2003, Collins Stewart acquired Tullett Liberty and, in 2004, Prebon Group, creating Tullett Prebon, the world's second largest inter-dealer broker. In 2010, Smith set up Fundsmith, a fund management company headquartered in London. The business has one strategy, which it applies across the Fundsmith Equity Fund and Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust.

Smith was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2012, after his work in recognising the contribution of Air Marshall Sir Keith Park during the Battle of Britain.