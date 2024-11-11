Fundsmith's profit decline forces Terry Smith to take second pay cut

Pay reduced to £27.9m

Linus Uhlig
2 min read

Star stock picker Terry Smith has seen his income from his Fundsmith investment business snipped for the second consecutive year as profits continued to slide.

Smith took home at least £27.9m before tax, down from £31.2m a year ago, according to the firm's accounts filed on Companies House on Friday (8 November). In the 12-months to 31 March 2024, Fundsmith's profits fell to £46.4m, down from £50m last year, a figure that has resulted in the 17 profit-taking members receiving reduced pay outs.  Terry Smith: Nvidia is too unpredictable for Fundsmith to invest in This comes as Smith's flagship fund, Fundsmith Equity, which manages £22.8bn for its investors, continues to underperform its MSCI World benchmark having made 8.4% versus 19.3%, re...

Baillie Gifford's Iain McCombie: Rightmove's REA rejection 'really good news' for UK M&A

Premier Miton European Opps manager Russell Champion exits for boutique

