Fundsmith's profit decline forces Terry Smith to take second pay cut

Star stock picker Terry Smith has seen his income from his Fundsmith investment business snipped for the second consecutive year as profits continued to slide.
Smith took home at least £27.9m before tax, down from £31.2m a year ago, according to the firm's accounts filed on Companies House on Friday (8 November). In the 12-months to 31 March 2024, Fundsmith's profits fell to £46.4m, down from £50m last year, a figure that has resulted in the 17 profit-taking members receiving reduced pay outs. Terry Smith: Nvidia is too unpredictable for Fundsmith to invest in This comes as Smith's flagship fund, Fundsmith Equity, which manages £22.8bn for its investors, continues to underperform its MSCI World benchmark having made 8.4% versus 19.3%, re...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes