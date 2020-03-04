Tencent
Can China's national tech champions continue to grow?
For many years now, Chinese internet companies have been producing notable earnings expansion on the back of consumption-led growth in China.
Game on: Video gaming sector offers a bright future for investors
New markets opening across the world
Five ways Chinese e-commerce is disrupting global consumer brands
Feasts from the East
TEMIT's Sehgal pins hopes on improved EM earnings to narrow trailing NAV discount
Early year pessimism 'not come to fruition'
Why Scottish Mortgage is a value trust and not a tech trust
Clearing up misconceptions
Are quality investors missing out on emerging market equities?
A quality bias has been the right way to invest in emerging market equities for many decades.
The Chinese innovators set to drive emerging market growth
Emerging markets have generally performed well over the last three years; the MSCI Emerging Markets index has returned over 30% during the period and we believe the asset class still has significant potential to grow.
Are China shares poised for a sustainable rally?
'New beginning' after lost decade
Chinese equities: Buying a pig in a poke?
Strife ahead of Chinese New Year
How much of a threat is regulation to the Chinese technology sector?
Chinese internet companies seen stellar earnings expansion
Rathbones' Thomson cuts UK exposure to lowest ever level on Global Opps fund
Amid Brexit concerns
Tech stocks: Responding to the change in market leadership
Seeing increasing dispersion
Pictet's Avo Ora: What is going on in the tech sector?
Asian tech sector has structural advantages
Reasons to be (cautiously) optimistic on emerging market equities
We are cautiously optimistic about emerging market (EM) equities this year. Valuations are reasonable and risks look to be largely contained.
Many Asian companies still exhibit 'structural growth'
Last year, we concluded it was probable markets would have a last hurrah and that maybe even Asian equities would catch a bid.
How investors can use 'disruptor thinking'
The theme of disruption is one which excites considerable interest among investors, perhaps because many want to capitalise on 'the next big thing' and avoid disrupted companies and sectors.
Baillie Gifford's Slater: Being a long-term investor is a difficult thing to be in this most impatient of industries
Opportunities in unlisted companies
The five influential themes driving Asian equities
Focus on 2018
Managers with conviction: Six funds with large stakes in a single company
Funds with one holding taking up large chunks of the portfolio
Where now after a 'Nifty Fifty' moment for emerging markets?
Boosted by Chinese tech stocks
Scottish Mortgage's Slater: Why we had the conviction to keep turnover under 10% in 2017
Emphasis remains on growth companies
Carmignac's Park: I have learned to be ready for disappointment when it comes to India
Concerns about oil, currency and politics