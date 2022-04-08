Chinese Equities: Does the discount to fair value outweigh the risks?

This is an attractive valuation, one that we believe takes risk from slower demand growth in China into account. But that is not the whole story.

We see events outside the region acting as a potential headwind for companies in China, and something investors need to consider, along with long-term growth trends, when making investment decisions.

Tailwinds blow in from the west

The war between Russia and Ukraine presents two related challenges for the Chinese market.

First, inflation, which is already elevated, may rise further. While China has some ability to smooth out the rise of energy costs via its pricing mechanisms, these cannot be maintained for long. Higher global inflation is expected to add hurdles to China's 2022 GDP growth, although we suspect that China's current energy market mechanism tools will mitigate some of the domestic impact of higher energy costs.

The second is the downwind consequences of sanctions for Chinese companies that do business in Russia.

The U.S. - which has already announced several rounds of sanctions, some in concert with partners in Europe - could add Chinese companies to the growing list of banned entities. The risk associated with both of these events rises the longer the war goes on. Conversely, if the war is resolved soon, this risk diminishes.

Another set of concerns are more long-term. Revenue and profit growth for Chinese companies in general will slow over the next five years, in line with easing GDP growth. Morningstar's coverage universe will see revenue growth slow to 11% in 2024 from 20% in 2021 and earnings-per-share growth to 7% from 27%.

Headwinds buffer growth in the east

China issues rebounded from their recent low following reassurances from the government that it will support economic growth and that the regulatory clampdowns on the internet and e-commerce industries are coming to an end.

The China State Council has affirmed healthy development of the sector to be a priority, a development that should be seen as further affirmation the government has no intent to shut down these businesses.

The recent supportive rhetoric from the government is positive and we think expansionary policies will be forthcoming.

Notably, regulatory concerns are also being softened. Chinese monetary policy is running counter to most of the rest of the world. The central bank is set to lower interest rates, although the central bank may pace these so that real interest rates are not negative for long, given the evolving inflation environment. This contrasts with an expected rise in the Federal Reserve's base interest rate of 200 basis points in 2022 - and the expectation of further rises in 2023. The lack of conditions currently present in the United States - a tight labour market and strong consumer demand - gives the country more flexibility in monetary policy.

Inflationary concerns still seem to be transitory and will mainly be a 2022 challenge. Our long-term inflation expectation remains a long-term historical average of 2.25%, so the recent U.S. Federal Reserve's comment that inflation should stay at 2% through 2024 is in line with our projections. Similarly, Morningstar's long-term China inflation estimate is 3.25%, which is close to the 3% 2022 target set by the government.

Taking sensible results in variable conditions

As a result, for investors willing to stomach the current volatility, we see a number of undervalued stocks.

However, we believe it is important to select stocks that are relatively sheltered from the potential risks. On balance, the picture is not dire; rather Morningstar sees the overall Hong Kong/China coverage universe is attractive. Of the company's Hong Kong/China recommendations, 60% are currently rated four or five stars.

Morningstar analysts have selected 15 preferred Hong Kong/China stock picks of companies that we think are relatively sheltered from geopolitical risks, have the means to contain inflation risk, have attractive five-year average earnings growth, and are trading on attractive valuations. These include household names such as Baidu, Lenovo, Tencent, Yum China and Sands China, along with the utility company China Gas Holdings and energy giant CNOOC Limited.

Lorraine Tan is director of equity research, Asia at Morningstar