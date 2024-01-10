TSMC and Infosys most frequent top ten holdings across JP Morgan AM trust stable

Emerging markets dominate

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Infosys Technologies feature most frequently across the top ten holdings of JP Morgan Asset Management’s range of investment trusts, appearing in more than a fifth of the firm’s closed-ended vehicles.

According to regulatory filings, TSMC appears in four of the trusts and is the largest holding for three of these - Asia Growth & Income, Emerging Markets and Global Emerging Markets - while Infosys does not represent the top holding in any trust. Companies within emerging markets feature most frequently across the stable of trusts, with only two developed market-headquartered firm appearing more than twice - Microsoft and 3i Group. Former Columbia Threadneedle CIO Colin Moore re-emerges on JPM trust board Similarly to TSMC and Infosys, Microsoft features as the top holding in two ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Entire Home REIT board commits to step down on publication of results as chair Fennah replaced

Japan managers help maintain number of consistently top quartile performing funds

More on Emerging markets

JEMI's Omar Negyal: Emerging markets are well positioned to support AI boom
Emerging markets

JEMI's Omar Negyal: Emerging markets are well positioned to support AI boom

Early adaption is key

Omar Negyal
clock 11 January 2024 • 2 min read
TSMC and Infosys most frequent top ten holdings across JP Morgan AM trust stable
Emerging markets

TSMC and Infosys most frequent top ten holdings across JP Morgan AM trust stable

Emerging markets dominate

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 10 January 2024 • 1 min read
EFG AM's Sam Jochim: India is a light in dimming global economy
Emerging markets

EFG AM's Sam Jochim: India is a light in dimming global economy

6% GDP growth forecast

Sam Jochim
clock 19 December 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot