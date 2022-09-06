Fidelity unveils metaverse ETF as part of thematic range

Five new ETFs

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
All themes are designed to capitalise on long-term structural trends
Image:

All themes are designed to capitalise on long-term structural trends

Fidelity International has launched five new ETFs as part of its thematic ETF range, which includes a metaverse ETF.

The five tracked themes are clean energy, electric vehicles and future transportation, cloud computing, digital health and the metaverse.

All ETFs are designed to capitalise on long-term structural trends, with the ETFs also considering sustainability. They are all Article 8 aligned under the SFDR, with a minimum of 50% of the index constituents deemed to maintain sustainable characteristics.

The ETFs all have an ongoing charges figure of 0.50%.

The range of ETFs began trading yesterday (5 September) on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse Xetra and SIX Swiss Exchange. Listing on Borsa Italiana is planned for later in September.

With these, Fidelity's active ETF range has now reached 17, including funds from income, sustainable equity, sustainable fixed income and thematic.

Fidelity Institutional currently has a metaverse ETF which was launched in April this year, with its top holdings including Tencent, Alphabet, Apple, Nintendo and Adobe, each making up more than 4% of the ETF.

Nick King, head of ETFs at Fidelity International, said: "Thematic investing seeks to identify and capitalise on long-term, structural trends by investing across countries and sectors to capture transformative drivers of the global economy, businesses and society. Many of these themes have an enhanced focus on sustainability as well as seeking to address specific social and environmental challenges.

"Our thematic indexes have been constructed through a collaboration of our proprietary fundamental, sustainable and quantitative research capabilities to ensure that we are providing clients with exposure to the best stocks in each particular theme, at a competitive price."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

BlackRock pushes back against tech 'overboarding' by voting against directors

HSBC AM appoints new real assets and private credit heads

More on ETFs

This metaverse ETF is the latest addition to the firm’s $12bn Franklin LibertyShares™ platform, which is made up of a range of active, smart beta and passive ETFs.
ETFs

Franklin Templeton adds new metaverse ETF to $12bn LibertyShares platform

Managed by Dina Ting and Lorenzo Crosato

Valeria Martinez
clock 06 September 2022 • 1 min read
Charles White-Thomson, CEO at Saxo Markets
ETFs

Does your fund do what it says on the label?

'Buy and forget' no longer

Charles White-Thomson
clock 06 September 2022 • 4 min read
The platform will initially launch with two actively managed Article 9 ETFs with a focus on climate and biodiversity themes.
ETFs

AXA IM launches new ETF platform

New head of ETF Capital Markets joins

Valeria Martinez
clock 06 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

02 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Short sellers turn attention to fast fashion

01 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

REITs present a 'long-term buying opportunity' despite inflation pressures

01 September 2022 • 5 min read
04

Truss vs Sunak: Next PM risks fuelling inflation and spooking financial markets

02 September 2022 • 4 min read
05

abrdn exits FTSE 100 as F&C gains promotion

01 September 2022 • 4 min read
06

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as the UK's next PM

05 September 2022 • 2 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot