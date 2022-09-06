Fidelity unveils metaverse ETF as part of thematic range

All themes are designed to capitalise on long-term structural trends

The five tracked themes are clean energy, electric vehicles and future transportation, cloud computing, digital health and the metaverse.

All ETFs are designed to capitalise on long-term structural trends, with the ETFs also considering sustainability. They are all Article 8 aligned under the SFDR, with a minimum of 50% of the index constituents deemed to maintain sustainable characteristics.

The ETFs all have an ongoing charges figure of 0.50%.

The range of ETFs began trading yesterday (5 September) on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse Xetra and SIX Swiss Exchange. Listing on Borsa Italiana is planned for later in September.

With these, Fidelity's active ETF range has now reached 17, including funds from income, sustainable equity, sustainable fixed income and thematic.

Fidelity Institutional currently has a metaverse ETF which was launched in April this year, with its top holdings including Tencent, Alphabet, Apple, Nintendo and Adobe, each making up more than 4% of the ETF.

Nick King, head of ETFs at Fidelity International, said: "Thematic investing seeks to identify and capitalise on long-term, structural trends by investing across countries and sectors to capture transformative drivers of the global economy, businesses and society. Many of these themes have an enhanced focus on sustainability as well as seeking to address specific social and environmental challenges.

"Our thematic indexes have been constructed through a collaboration of our proprietary fundamental, sustainable and quantitative research capabilities to ensure that we are providing clients with exposure to the best stocks in each particular theme, at a competitive price."