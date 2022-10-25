abrdn's New Dawn 'tentatively' returns to Chinese tech

Investors have been jittery about China this year due to the country's ongoing troubles, namely the zero-Covid policy, property sector woes and rising geopolitical tensions, coupled with Beijing's regulatory crackdown of some of its most popular tech names.

The 33-year old trust trimmed some of the portfolio's top Chinese internet and technology stocks earlier this year, in light of slowing consumer demand and a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, portfolio manager James Thom told Investment Week.

Tencent, the technology and entertainment conglomerate, was one of the stocks that was reduced, while Meituan, China's equivalent to Deliveroo, was sold when the regulatory headwinds first hit the sector. However, Thom is starting to see value emerging again.

"We have been tentatively adding back to the internet sector. We are not market timers, but there is a sense that the worst of the regulatory headwinds have cleared," he said.

As Beijing shifts to a less restrictive Covid policy, Thom said he is seeing Chinese tech companies delivering slightly better numbers despite the overall cautious environment, and at much more attractive valuations due to the sell-off.

New Dawn recently snapped up a position in JD.com, China's largest online retailer, which Thom said has been taking market share amid Alibaba's political and regulatory struggles.

"Although we do not hold Meituan at the moment, that is one that we are keeping an eye on. It is delivering some better numbers, and it does seem like it is emerging from the regulatory turmoil. So it will be one on the radar," said Thom.

Extending overweight in India

New Dawn has also been building up new positions in India, given what Thom described as a "constructive" top down macro outlook and deep bottom-up stock picking universe.

This was done through its position in abrdn's Indian Equity fund, the open-ended version of the Aberdeen Standard New India trust, also managed by Thom, which has been buying names in the telecoms, renewable energy and financial sectors.

According to Thom, in contrast to slowing economic growth and a beleaguered property sector in China, India boasts of accelerating growth, partly driven by a strong housing market and greater infrastructure spending by the government, which he said is having a "multiplier effect" through the economy.

"India is coming out of a very protracted and prolonged period of pretty weak and subpar growth that precedes the COVID pandemic by multiple years... but now we are seeing it racing back with a vengeance," he said.

Thom noted that India's GDP growth is again expected to stand at between 7% to 8% this year. In comparison, China is forecast to record less than 3%.

Despite a 23% allocation, the trust is underweight China relative to its benchmark, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex Japan, by 6.6%. New Dawn's exposure to India stands at 17%, overweight by 4%.

Over the last three year period, the abrdn New Dawn trust's share price total return has grown by 6.29%, while the Morningstar Asia ex-Japan index is up by 4.94%.