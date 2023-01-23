Targeting growth in China

Consumer spending is set to rebound and so cheap valuations, accelerating growth and international investors' low equity exposure mean we should look again seriously at the world's second largest economy.

Structural themes in China

Investors should target structural growth themes in China, in order to help identify companies which can grow earnings faster than the market. Some of the dynamics within these themes include:

Rise of middle class - consumption was weak in 2022 due to lockdowns, but on the other hand, savings have accumulated so we are expecting a sharp rebound in consumption in 2023. Industries that were very weak over the past three years are expected to see the largest recoveries e.g. travel, hospitality and leisure industries.

Chinese regulator introduces restrictions on listings for certain sectors

Support to the property sector has been extended further, with greater financing from bank loans, equity funding and bond issuance. Deadlines for debt caps have been postponed, and mortgage rates will be allowed to come down where house prices continue to fall.

Sustainability - China's long-term plan is to achieve carbon neutrality in 2060.

The government's latest Five Year Plan aims to increase energy produced from renewable sources by 50% by 2025, compared to 2020.

This should bode well for companies in the solar and wind supply chain, where Chinese companies have significant global market share.

Manufacturing upgrades - the US export controls on high performance semiconductor chips sold to China have further reinforced China's view that technology self-sufficiency is required.

Policymakers are likely to incentivise capital to flow to areas of national importance such as automation and chip production.

We will look to position ourselves towards well run Chinese companies with exposure to these areas China's reopening is likely to provide a boost to demand, offsetting weaker demand from some developed markets where growth is projected to slow significantly.

Next generation consumer - it seems the government has finished its regulatory push on the e-commerce and videogaming stocks exposed to this theme.

Video game companies have received approval recently for new games, with Tencent receiving approval for its first blockbuster game at the end of 2022. Initial public offerings and resumption of business look set to resume.

The Central Economic Work Conference stated it would support platform companies to better compete globally, a much more positive tone than in the previous year.

Why is China an attractive investment proposition?

China is the only major economy which is expected to see an acceleration in economic growth in 2023.

As the US has normalised monetary policy, developed markets are expected to see a deceleration in economic growth. This, along with other factors, means Europe and the United Kingdom may well enter a recession in 2023.

From an investment perspective, returns can be broken down into three components: changes in valuation multiples, earnings growth and dividends.

Despite the bounce at the end of the year, Chinese equities remain attractively valued.

As of 31 December 2022, the one-year forward price earnings ratio for MSCI China was 12.2x, below its medium-term average and a long way from its previous peak.

While of course valuations can fall below historic levels, we think that today there is a low probability that investors are overpaying for China.

Over the long-term, it is earnings growth that provides investors with the bulk of their returns.

Investing in companies with exposure to China's structural growth themes is likely to lead investors towards earnings compounders.

Currently, investors can get access to companies with a track record of converting exposure to structural growth themes into earnings at very reasonable prices.

We expect Covid to spread to smaller towns and rural areas In China In the first quarter of 2023.

Once the wave Is over, we anticipate a sharp rebound in consumption as households spend some of their savings which have built up over the past two years.

Further government support for the property sector and improving foreign relations are also likely to lower the barriers towards investing in China.

China's rebound should be supportive for global growth in 2023, making It a very interesting proposition for investors who are looking to diversify away from developed markets.