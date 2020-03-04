TMT
Martin Currie hires TMT PM from BlackRock
Global Long-Term Unconstrained Equity manager
Game on: Video gaming sector offers a bright future for investors
New markets opening across the world
Private equity trusts: What is the market missing?
Taking advantage of discounts in LPE trusts
Five ways Chinese e-commerce is disrupting global consumer brands
Feasts from the East
Rathbones' Carl Stick on the one stock that has been in the Income fund for 20 years
Back in 2000, the privatised utilities were a somnolent bunch, unattractive in contrast to the fireworks of the TMT bubble.
The Big American takeover: Will the US continue its M&A spree of British companies?
Spike in deals from across the pond suggests brighter future
How gaming is boosting the UK stockmarket
Rise of mobile games
Which UK companies are the most diverse and inclusive?
Out of over 7,000 firms
MAGA: Why investors should be wary of the newest kid on the acronym block
Emphasis on substance than style when buying stocks
Lloyds, BP, Glaxo: Which were the top ten most bought companies in H1 2018?
Bias towards income payers
The changing balance in the UK media industry
The UK TMT sector, and its remarkable bull run, has been a top performer for investors due in large part to the growth and dominance of mega-cap technology stocks.
Four factors powering the FTSE 100 to record highs
What was behind the market bouncing back?
Five 'income incubators' from the small-cap market
Small-cap players
A 'meaningful correction' is 'necessary and overdue'
Focus on healthcare and energy
What were the best- and worst-performing funds and sectors in February?
Strong month for technology
Gallery: 20 years of investing in the Harry Potter franchise
Top ten stocks revealed
Why investors may need to look beyond dividend mainstays
Conflicting forces are buffeting UK equity income investors. Tailwinds include the record low base rate, which is boosting the appeal of dividend income, according to Aviva Investors' James Balfour.
Carmignac and team back FANGs on €5bn global fund in the face of valuation fears
Many worry tech stocks are becoming pricey
Could wary investors miss out as tech revolution set to destroy 'entire sectors'?
Fund groups are raising their technology exposure in existing funds, and even launching sector-specific mandates, as they predict disruptive technologies will wipe out household names in the future.
European telecoms: A sorry tale of mismanagement and lost opportunity
Being at the heart of today's smartphone and data usage explosion, it is hard to see how an investment in a European incumbent telecoms company could possibly have gone wrong in the past decade or so.
The key to investing in internet-based tech start-ups
Investing in tech start-ups is one of the most exciting investment opportunity sets available at present. But the mesmerising potential investment rewards require a combination of many highly specialist skills, says Alexander Selegenev, executive director...
Is it time to take profits in US healthcare?
Keith Barrett, head of research at Ingenious Asset Management, asks whether outperformance in US healthcare stocks can continue or if it is time to take profits.
Unicorn's Mackersie: Risk and reward in the TMT sector
Investors are justified in feeling cautious around technology, media, and telecoms stocks, but the UK also surprising number of opportunities in that sector. Unicorn's Fraser Mackersie explains.
Who are the winners of the media sector revival?
Luke Stellini, global equity product director at Invesco Perpetual, explains how the media sector has undergone a major transformation since the days of the TMT boom.