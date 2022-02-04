UBP partners with Bain Capital for Article 8 fund launch

Sustainable long/short

The fund will be focused on four sectors: financials, TMT, healthcare and consumer.
Union Bancaire Privée has launched an Article 8 fund on its alternative UCITS platform U Access, in partnership with Bain Capital Public Equity.

U Access (IRL) Bain Capital Global Equity LS Sustainable UCITS will offer investors access to a long/short global equity strategy with ESG considerations integrated into its investment process.

UBP described the fund as applying a "private markets approach to public markets" and said it will be focused on four sectors: financials, TMT, healthcare and consumer.

The fund will charge investors a 1.5% management fee, along with a 17.5% performance fee with high-water mark, no hurdle.

Co-CEO asset management at UBP Nicolas Faller said sustainability analysis had become "critical" to assessing a company's health and future earnings potential, and described the strategy as a "logical progression" in the current market environment.

Jonathan Lavine, co-managing partner, Bain Capital, and Joshua Ross, managing director, Bain Capital Public Equity, added that ESG, when combined with an active investment approach, will be an "important driver of positive alpha and excess return generation".

