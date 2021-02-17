IW25 Shorts: Which goods and services have most been affected by inflation in the past 25 years?

Pub quiz time. Which UK goods and services have most increased in cost over the 25 years Investment Week's doors have been open? And name one that actually costs less today than in 1995. Housing? Food and drink? Transport?

Together with Teamspirit - our media partner for our 25th anniversary last year - we have created a 20-second film showing those areas that have changed most, using CPI data from the Office for National Statistics.

While each 'area' contains its own constituent items, we have divided the total 'basket' into six, rebasing the 1995 data to 100 as our starting point. The overall total growth of the basket over time is highlighted in orange.

Perhaps surprisingly, it is education that has shown the greatest increase over time, followed by housing and utilities, then transport, reflecting the fast-growing cost of buying and running cars - as well as rail and wider travel.

Two areas are now actually cheaper than they were in 1995. Communications for one, where competition and volume has shrunk the cost of using phones, along with the decline of postage as a regular cost.

Meanwhile, fast fashion and more efficient global supply chains have decreased the cost of clothing of footwear to less than 75% of its 1995 average cost.

Bets now being taken on how this film will look on our 50th birthday in 2045.