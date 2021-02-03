Great Point Investments to float £200m film and TV financing trust

Great Point Entertainment Income Trust will finance content for the likes of Netflix

Great Point Investments is looking to raise £200m for an investment company that will help to finance television and film productions.

Great Point Entertainment Income Trust (GPEIT) will create a portfolio of senior loans used to finance content makers and commissioners in the global television and film production industry, secured against pre-sold intellectual property rights.

The counterparties to the senior loans the trust makes will include broadcasters like the BBC, ITV, Sky and Channel 4 in addition to streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

GPEIT will aim to provide shareholders with a 6% yield per annum, based on Great Point's three-year internal rate of return track record with an 8% target total return.

It expects to grow to over £1bn market capitalisation in the medium term.

The company said the film and television market was predicted to grow to over $358bn by 2024, with the trust aiming to become the pre-eminent independent global financier of media content.

Global streaming revenue, meanwhile hit $46.4bn in 2019 and is forecast to almost double to $86.8bn by 2024.

The trust said it had identified a pipeline worth more than £330m of secured lending including distribution rights pre-sold to names including Netflix, Lionsgate, BBC, ITV, Hallmark, Hulu and Apple.

GPEIT chair Norman Crighton said the trust was "the first of its kind and an opportunity for investors to tap into a market that has proved resilient to both economic downturns and Covid-19".

"In Great Point Investments, we have an investment adviser with an unrivalled expertise and track record in delivering successful projects in this sector and we are excited to offer investors access to a listed investment company under their stewardship," Crighton added.

"I look forward to harnessing the team's knowledge and expertise to help us capture value for investors and support the continued growth of the media sector in the UK and beyond."

The company said Great Point had produced, financed and distributed £2bn of content, with £488m invested in content production since 2013, comprising more than 400 film and TV production credits and 180 projects financed.

Some of the projects it has previously financed include ITV's Doc Martin, BBC's Line of Duty and Little Women for Lionsgate.

GPEIT is the fourth investment trust to look to come to market in 2021, after Cordiant Capital and Triple Point looked to float digital infrastructure offerings and Next Energy highlighted a renewables mandate.