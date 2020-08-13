Sarasin & Partners' four features of the post-Covid economy

Subdued spending





Assuming Covid-19 w ill impact the normal functioning of the global economy for the next 18 months, this is a lengthy disruption that will reshape consumption and investment.





Projections suggest it will take three years for the US economy to recover lost output and four years for the UK economy to regain 2019 levels.





Firstly, lost consumption in the first half of 2020 will not be recouped in subsequent quarters. As lockdown eases further, there will be some pent-up demand, but lingering health concerns will significantly reduce this impulse.





Instead, the rebound in Q3 and Q4 will primarily be driven by a resumption in activity.





Households will maintain high levels of precautionary savings and this will suppress consumption growth in 2021. Meanwhile, business investment will remain weak as uncertainty prevails.





Retail, hospitality and leisure sectors are likely to suffer material impairments to their business models and will need to adapt to provide low-contact environments.





In contrast, investment in technology, telecommunications, logistics and health systems will likely receive a boost.



