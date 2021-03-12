It's good to talk telecoms: Why the forgotten sector for equity investors is key to the digital revolution

With telecoms offering investors opportunities, the sun is not setting on the sector just yet

The telecommunications sector has been a graveyard for investors for many years now, with shareholder returns falling way short of the wider market. Over the past five years, the MSCI World Index has delivered a return of 81%.

In comparison, the MSCI World Telecom Services index has returned 3%. Not per annum; in total.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of this huge underperformance has been that it has occurred when the growth in the core underlying commodity supplied by telecom operators - high-speed data - has been exponential.

So what is going on, and will we see a recovery in this forgotten equity sector?

The key to the story is infrastructure. Investors can identify those infrastructure assets required to support the growth of high-speed data, which we know will be an unbroken, continuous and global trend, regardless of pandemics, cyclical downturns, populism or anything else that society may have to contend with during the upcoming decades.

The next challenge is to work out what the "moats" are around those assets - can they be easily built, replaced or substituted, or do they have the long-term resilience and barriers to entry that infrastructure investors are always seeking? We can then work out who owns them today.

This work has led us to two inescapable conclusions. Firstly, we want to own those assets - the towers, masts, cable and fibre networks which are core to the current and future delivery of high-speed fixed and mobile data.

And secondly, we believe equity markets struggle to value telecom infrastructure assets correctly, particularly when they are bundled in with service companies who historically have had negative earnings surprises and falling returns.

So, the way we approach the telecoms sector is two-fold, investing in both the specialist listed telecom tower stocks and in several telecom network operators globally where low equity market valuation multiples do not reflect the value of the network infrastructure owned by these companies.

With the stocks purely focused on telecom tower infrastructure, such as American Tower, investors benefit from secure earnings and dividends from the existing contracts, and from three growth drivers.

Revenues and earnings will grow as existing tenants site more equipment on the towers, as new tenants use the towers to deepen their data coverage, and as the companies invest to grow their tower portfolios.

For the telecom network operators we own such as Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom, who themselves own huge amounts of telecom infrastructure, there are three opportunities to realise value.

Firstly, as these stocks continue to invest in core infrastructure, we believe that revenues and profits will begin to grow. The key to this thesis is a more pragmatic approach from telecom regulators, who historically have kept prices for customers at low levels to the detriment of returns for operators.

We see this beginning to change, as the operators ultimately must have sufficient returns to justify continued investment in their networks and service.

Regulation is effectively a "social contract", and telecom operators want to invest but need the right conditions. There is an obvious need to create healthier market structures, and telecom companies will deploy capital where governments and regulators increasingly support this principle and understand the criticality of connectivity to a digital society.

Secondly, network operators can take advantage of the huge misalignment in equity market valuations by spinning out infrastructure portfolios at premium valuations, such as with the upcoming IPO of Vantage Towers, which is Vodafone's European towers portfolio in a new and marketable corporate wrapper.

And thirdly, private equity gets this story. Recently we've seen a number of instances where private equity funds have acquired telecom infrastructure assets in Europe, and we believe that if equity markets continue to undervalue these assets we could potentially see more deals in this area.

We remain strong believers in the opportunity for communications infrastructure to provide attractive long-term returns for investors, and we will continue to invest in the "pure play" infrastructure stocks on this basis.

But we also see a potential recovery in telecom operators, with the increasing demand for high-speed data highlighting both the value of existing networks and the need to continue to incentivise investment in digital infrastructure through attractive allowed returns on these assets in the future.

Jim Wright is manager of the Premier Miton Global Infrastructure Income fund