Tatton Asset Management boosts AUM 20% over six months

Surpassed £10bn

clock 17 November 2021 • 2 min read
Tatton AUM hits £10.8bn buoyed by organic growth and Verbatim acquisition

Net inflows of £652m

clock 19 October 2021 • 1 min read
Big-name discretionary managers struggling to gain market share among advisers

80% advisers use MPS

clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
Tatton acquires Verbatim funds and signs fintech distribution deal

Pay up to £5.8m for Verbatim funds

clock 15 September 2021 • 1 min read
DFM assets keep rising in Q1 amid a shift to active

Q4 2020 saw 11% rise in assets

clock 17 June 2021 • 2 min read
Tatton AM to launch low cost ESG fund of funds by year-end

Continues to target M&A

clock 15 June 2021 • 1 min read
Tatton shares surge as it reports strong AUM growth

Net inflows of £328m

clock 20 October 2020 •
Tatton AM eyes further M&A in efforts to become 'true asset manager'

Annual results for the year to 31 March

clock 16 June 2020 •
Tatton IM boosts sales team with four hires

Covering London and South East, and Wilmslow office

clock 01 June 2020 •
Tatton AM makes first acquisition as assets hit £7bn

Buying subsidiary of Tenet Group

clock 17 October 2019 •
