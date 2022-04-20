Tatton Asset Management to purchase 50% of 8AM amid 'record' inflows for FY2022

Andover-based investment services firm 8AM, which is headed up by partners Jeremy Nunn, Tom McGrath and Clive Moore, has a model portfolio service and three multi-asset funds, as well as its Tactical Growth and Focused funds.

The model portfolios and funds will "complement TAM's existing proposition", according to the firm, with the proposed acquisition set to provide IFAs "access to an extended range of risk profiled investments utilising 8AM's experience, investment style and approach".

The acquisition, which is expected to take place when 8AM's AUM is approximately £800m, was announced as part of TAM's trading update for the year ending 31 March 2022, in which "record" net inflows led to a 26.1% uptick in assets.

Market moves and investment performance contributed to a £420m AUM increase for the year, while organic net flows accounted for £1.3bn. Meanwhile, the firm's purchase of Verbatim funds in September last year added £650m to assets, meaning closing AUM reached £11.3bn by the end of March.

Tatton Investment Management saw net inflows of £625m during the second half of the financial year, which averaged at £106m per month.

Paul Hogarth, chief executive officer, said: "The group has delivered another good year of growth across both divisions and I am particularly pleased with the significant increase in net new inflows to the group which underpins the organic growth opportunity that exists in our market.

"The last quarter was a difficult environment from a geopolitical and economic perspective, but we demonstrated the resilience of our business model, maintaining robust net inflows and finished the year strongly with £11.3bn of AUM."

In terms of the proposed acquisition of 8AM, Hogarth said the firm brings an "experienced and motivated management team who are well known to us and culturally aligned to the values of the group".

"Post completion, this will be the second acquisition in less than a year for the group, demonstrating that we are executing on our three year ‘Roadmap to Growth' strategy," the CEO continued.

"With a three-year target of £6bn of growth in AUM at the end of the first year, we remain on target to achieve this."

Managing director of 8AM Global Limited Jeremy Nunn added the sale will "allow 8AM to build on its success and provide us with access to the know-how and expertise of one of the market leaders in the MPS space".

"It will act as a springboard for the growth of our assets under management and provide advisers and investors with the comfort that the development and resilience of the 8AM products will continue to be at the forefront of our plans," he said.