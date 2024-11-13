Tatton AM launches range of passive funds as AUM surpasses £20bn

The mandates have already received an initial investment seeding £1m, which will be repaid "when the funds have reached an appropriate scale", the firm said in its interim results for the six months to 30 September 2024 published today (13 November). Tatton said the funds have been launched in response to demand from IFAs, and will offer a low-cost, diversified investment option that "aligns with the principles of long-term wealth accumulation". Tatton AM sees record £2.3bn net inflows in culmination of three-year growth plan The firm recorded a 34.9% increase in assets under manag...