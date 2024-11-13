Tatton AM launches range of passive funds as AUM surpasses £20bn

Tatton Asset Management has launched a range of passive funds targeted at the IFA community and their clients.
The mandates have already received an initial investment seeding £1m, which will be repaid "when the funds have reached an appropriate scale", the firm said in its interim results for the six months to 30 September 2024 published today (13 November). Tatton said the funds have been launched in response to demand from IFAs, and will offer a low-cost, diversified investment option that "aligns with the principles of long-term wealth accumulation". Tatton AM sees record £2.3bn net inflows in culmination of three-year growth plan The firm recorded a 34.9% increase in assets under manag...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes