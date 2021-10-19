Tatton AUM hits £10.8bn buoyed by organic growth and Verbatim acquisition

In a trading update, the investment management and IFA support services business said that total AUM grew by 20% or £1.8bn, to reach £10.8bn at the end of the period, up from £8.9bn on 1 April this year.

Organic growth contributed 12.8% of the total AUM growth.

Tatton saw net inflows of £652m during the six-month period, 98.8% higher than the same period last year when net inflows were £328m.

Tatton acquires Verbatim funds and signs fintech distribution deal

It also attributed the rise in AUM to strong investment performance, which Tatton said increased AUM by over 5%, adding £495m, while the Verbatim acquisition contributed a further £650m.

Paul Hogarth, founder and chief executive of Tatton AM, said: "We continued to make excellent progress in the first six months of this financial year, delivering very good growth across all parts of our business. We are delighted to have reached £10.8bn of AUM at the end of September."

He added: "Following the recent acquisition of the Verbatim fund range and strategic partnership with Fintel, we remain excited about the future opportunity for the group.

"We are pleased with the start we have made and look forward to developing stronger relationships with the firms over the rest of this year and beyond."