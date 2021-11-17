Tatton Asset Management boosts AUM 20% over six months

As of 30 September 2021, the firm had reached £10.8bn AUM, up from March's figure of £9bn, a figure which has continued to grow and currently sits at c.£11.2bn.

The firm has also seen its adjusted operating profit grow 37.9% year-on-year to £6.9m.

Tatton acquires Verbatim funds and signs fintech distribution deal

Net inflows doubled compared with the same period in 2020, up to £652m, with a strong investment performance boosting AUM by a further 5%.

The acquisition of the Verbatim range of funds on 14 September also strengthened AUM, adding a further £650m to the group and pushed the firm's open-ended fund AUM past the £1bn mark.

This purchase is comprised of £2.8m paid in cash on completion, with a further £3m payable over four years, dependent on performance conditions.

After this initial cash purchase, a £1.6m corporation tax fee and dividend payments of £4.3m, the group remains debt free and holds net cash of £14.7m, up from last year's £13.3m.

Tatton's fund house accounted for 78.6% of group revenue, bringing in £10.8m, up 26.5% on the same period last year, while overall group revenue increased 26.4% to £13.8m.

Earnings per share also recorded a boost, up 33.7% to 8.76p, while the interim dividend rose 14.3% to 4p.

Tatton AUM hits £10.8bn buoyed by organic growth and Verbatim acquisition

Paul Hogarth, CEO of Tatton AM, said: "I am delighted to report that the group has delivered a solid first half result, delivering against our strategic objectives and maintaining strong growth across all our key metrics of AUM, revenue and profits.

"During the period, Tatton exceeded the milestone of £10bn AUM from pure organic growth while also expanding our distribution footprint by entering into new long term strategic partnerships and we were thrilled to have reached £10.8bn at the end of September 2021.

"The IFA remains at the heart of our business, and our breadth of services, propositions and engagement ensures we maintain existing client relationships while enhancing our ability to attract new firms. Accordingly, as we look forward, we are confident we will continue to make progress and take advantage of the opportunities ahead."