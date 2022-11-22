Tatton AM sees record inflows as 8AM acquisition adds £1bn to AUM

AUM growth offset by falling markets

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Paul Hogarth (pictured) is the CEO of Tatton Asset Management.
Image:

Paul Hogarth (pictured) is the CEO of Tatton Asset Management.

Tatton Asset Management (TAM) has seen record organic flows of £907m, but assets under management only grew by £1bn following the acquisition of 8AM, due to falling markets.

In its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2022, Tatton reported that net inflows saw a record 39.1% increase on the prior year. However, volatile markets over the period caused a "significant drag" on closing AUM. 

The group completed its £7.3m acquisition of model portfolio and investment fund provider 8AM Global in August. It bought 50% of its issued share price capital and retains the option to acquire the remaining 50% in due course. 

This acquisition added £1bn to Tatton's AUM, growing from £11.3bn in March 2022 to £12.3bn in September 2022. As at 18 November, the firm's AUM sits at £12.9bn. 

Tatton AM completes £7m acquisition of 8AM Global

The firm's three-year ‘Roadmap to Growth' strategy targets an AUM increase of £9bn in March 2021 to £15bn by March 2024, through a combination of organic new inflows and "strategically aligned" acquisitions. 

CEO Paul Hogarth said: "As we look forward, while net inflows were very strong in the first six months as we had a number of significant wins which complemented underlying flows, we anticipate net inflows will return to a more normalised level in line with the second half of the prior year and that the Paradigm business will continue to perform well," Hogarth said.

"We look forward to making further progress over the rest of the year while remaining mindful of the continuing macro-economic turbulence and market volatility and we remain confident in the group's longer-term prospects."

Group revenue, including its Paradigm mortgage business, increased 15.1% to £15.9m, up from £13.8m in September 2021. Adjusted operating profit grew 15.1% to £8m, with adjusted operating profit margin holding firm at 50.1%.

Tatton Asset Management sets sights on £1.7bn growth next year

Tatton's revenue, which accounts for 79.9% of group revenue, grew 17% to £12.7m and adjusted operating profit grew 14.8% to £7.7m, delivering an adjusted operating profit margin of 60.2%, down from 61.3% during the same period last year. 

The firm continues to direct efforts to grow its distribution footprint, having seen its IFA firms grow by 14.7% to 806 throughout the period and the number of accounts increase 20.9% to 98,650.

"We look forward to seeing these close relationships continue to evolve in the coming months as intensive activity continues to further promote the Tatton service," the firm said.

The group's interim dividend is up 12.5% over the period to 4.5p from 4p in September 2021.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Digital 9 Infrastructure lead managers step down

Stock Spotlight: AB InBev cheers to the World Cup as consumers swallow higher prices

More on Companies

Both abrdn and Weir Group are on the brink on being promoted from the FTSE 250
Companies

abrdn set to return to FTSE 100

Along with Weir Group

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
British Business Investments pre-tax profits up 76%
Companies

British Business Investments pre-tax profits up 76%

Strongest ever year

Laura Miller
clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
Anheuser-Busch InBev is the Belgian maker of leading beer brands such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois.
Companies

Stock Spotlight: AB InBev cheers to the World Cup as consumers swallow higher prices

More recession resilient than peers

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 November 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

'It is not the 70s': OBR defends optimistic growth rates

23 November 2022 • 3 min read
02

Investec warns of 'perilous position' following Digital 9 manager departures

23 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

abrdn set to return to FTSE 100

22 November 2022 • 2 min read
04

Digital 9 Infrastructure lead managers step down

22 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

Baillie Gifford European Growth trust NAV tumbles 40%

22 November 2022 • 1 min read
06

Europe-domiciled equity funds on track for worst year since 2008

23 November 2022 • 2 min read
23 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot