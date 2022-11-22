Tatton AM sees record inflows as 8AM acquisition adds £1bn to AUM

In its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2022, Tatton reported that net inflows saw a record 39.1% increase on the prior year. However, volatile markets over the period caused a "significant drag" on closing AUM.

The group completed its £7.3m acquisition of model portfolio and investment fund provider 8AM Global in August. It bought 50% of its issued share price capital and retains the option to acquire the remaining 50% in due course.

This acquisition added £1bn to Tatton's AUM, growing from £11.3bn in March 2022 to £12.3bn in September 2022. As at 18 November, the firm's AUM sits at £12.9bn.

The firm's three-year ‘Roadmap to Growth' strategy targets an AUM increase of £9bn in March 2021 to £15bn by March 2024, through a combination of organic new inflows and "strategically aligned" acquisitions.

CEO Paul Hogarth said: "As we look forward, while net inflows were very strong in the first six months as we had a number of significant wins which complemented underlying flows, we anticipate net inflows will return to a more normalised level in line with the second half of the prior year and that the Paradigm business will continue to perform well," Hogarth said.

"We look forward to making further progress over the rest of the year while remaining mindful of the continuing macro-economic turbulence and market volatility and we remain confident in the group's longer-term prospects."

Group revenue, including its Paradigm mortgage business, increased 15.1% to £15.9m, up from £13.8m in September 2021. Adjusted operating profit grew 15.1% to £8m, with adjusted operating profit margin holding firm at 50.1%.

Tatton's revenue, which accounts for 79.9% of group revenue, grew 17% to £12.7m and adjusted operating profit grew 14.8% to £7.7m, delivering an adjusted operating profit margin of 60.2%, down from 61.3% during the same period last year.

The firm continues to direct efforts to grow its distribution footprint, having seen its IFA firms grow by 14.7% to 806 throughout the period and the number of accounts increase 20.9% to 98,650.

"We look forward to seeing these close relationships continue to evolve in the coming months as intensive activity continues to further promote the Tatton service," the firm said.

The group's interim dividend is up 12.5% over the period to 4.5p from 4p in September 2021.