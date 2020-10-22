HL shares rise as Peel Hunt upgrades stock to 'buy'

The news comes following weakness in HL shares so far this year

In a note issued today (22 October), investment bank Peel Hunt upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a 'buy' from 'add', saying the stock has been oversold at current levels.

This follows weakness in HL shares so far this year, which have fallen by over 25% to date and have "materially underperformed sector peers", Peel Hunt said.

Today, however, the shares are trading 3.7% higher at £13.99 on the back of the positive report, while Peel Hunt's target price for HL has been upgraded from £17.00 to £18.10.

The investment bank said HL's recent Q1 trading update revealed a positive start to its financial year, which has led it to increase its full-year 2021 earnings per share (EPS) forecast to 5%.

Commenting on the firm's Q1 update, Peel Hunt said: "Net inflows were in line with the adjusted figure from the prior year, albeit below a more optimistic consensus expectation, and revenues were 12% higher given elevated stockbroking volumes.

"HL continued to win new clients, with the 31,000 net new in the quarter taking the total to well over 1.4 million. We believe that the new clients cover a range of age groups, although there was a slight increase in weighting towards younger clients, who may have smaller portfolio sizes but offer higher lifetime values."

Stephen Lansdown cuts HL stake to 7% - reports

As well as increasing its EPS forecast, the investment bank also raised its assumed revenue margin on HL shares from 35bps to 42.5bps, but this is offset against a modest rise to the cost base, as it expects activity-related costs to increase.

"There is still potential upside to revenues, and therefore profits, if trading volumes remain elevated, with little sign so far of a sustained slowing," the note said.

"Against this, we estimate that even if revenue margins on cash declined to just 20bps, from the current guidance of 40-50bps, this would only equate to [around] 9% of group profits."