Editor's letter: Changing of the guard

In their own rights, Hambi and Potter have been forces of nature in the industry, having each spent decades in financial services. Hambi, who began his career at Legal & General, has held various esteemed roles in the industry, having had head of multi-manager roles at Rothschild Asset Management, Gartmore and Ivory & Sime. Prior to joining Quilter last year, he also spent more than nine years at Aberdeen Standard Investments (formerly Standard Life Investments), where he managed the immensely successful MyFolio range of risk-targeted funds, which grew to more than £32bn in assets under his tenure.

Potter has also achieved an illustrious career, having previously worked at Rothschild Asset Management as a main board director and holding joint responsibility for its multi-manager business.

In 2001, he met Rob Burdett at Credit Suisse, where the two were jointly responsible for the firm's multi-manager business.

Fast forward to today, and Potter still works closely alongside Burdett, heading up BMO GAM's highly-regarded Multi-Manager People team which runs a total of ten portfolios. He also leads the research teams for UK income, US, Asia and emerging market equities.

But Hambi and Potter are not the only industry veterans to announce their retirements recently. This year alone (take a deep breath), Baillie Gifford's Charles Plowden and James Anderson; Royal London's Martin Cholwill; Hargreaves Lansdown's Stephen Lansdown; Janus Henderson's Dick Weil; abrdn's Rob Paris; Artemis's James Foster; Wise Funds' Tony Yarrow; AllianzGI's Steve Berexa; Columbia Threadneedle's Colin Moore; Fundsmith founding partner Simon Godwin; and Invesco's ‘two Pauls', Paul Causer and Paul Read, have all decided to take a step back from the industry after multi-decade careers.

Another industry titan to have announced their retirement this year is Rathbones' CIO Julian Chillingworth, who I had the pleasure of interviewing recently.

Alongside detailing his post retirement plans - which include rail travel across Europe and philanthropy - he outlined the firm's succession plans, which will see Elizabeth Savage and Edward Smith form a new ‘CIO office'.

"Rathbones is a big business now, and the role of CIO requires vastly different skillsets," he said. "The idea of a CIO office as opposed to a singular person, is a much more modern way to look at things."

Given the sheer number of industry greats retiring in 2022, many of whom are CIOs, it will be fascinating to watch the transition across firms as key decisions are transferred to younger members of the asset management industry.

Will the idea of a ‘CIO office' become mainstream, and who will the Hambis and Potters of tomorrow be? Those who are stepping back will be very much be missed, but it is exciting that there is a new cohort of greats waiting in the wings to make their own mark on the industry.