Starling Bank

Chrysalis NAV grows for second consecutive quarter

Investment Trusts

Expects holdings to IPO soon

clock 31 July 2023 • 3 min read
Shareholders to decide Chrysalis' future in continuation vote

Investment Trusts

Potential managed exit programme

clock 27 June 2023 • 3 min read
Stifel upgrades Chrysalis to 'Hold' 22 days after 'Sell' call

Investment Trusts

Lessened derating

clock 02 March 2023 • 3 min read
Jupiter's unlisted assets ban hailed as 'positive move' for investors

Companies

'Far too long coming'

clock 08 February 2023 • 3 min read
Jupiter cuts investment in unlisted assets for open-ended funds

Companies

Change in investor sentiment

clock 08 February 2023 • 1 min read
Fidelity platform restricts investment into Jupiter UK Mid Cap

Platforms

30 December

clock 05 January 2023 • 1 min read
Fuelling the LSE's revival: Could a Huel IPO turn around the London Stock Exchange's fortunes in 2022?

Equities

Other possible IPOs include EG Group, Monzo and Starling Bank

clock 13 January 2022 • 4 min read
Chrysalis to raise £125m to support portfolio expansion

Investment Trusts

Additional capital adds to £300m raised in March

clock 01 December 2021 • 1 min read

Investment Trusts

£150m cash position

clock 30 June 2021 • 2 min read

Investment Trusts

Trust buys challenger bank

clock 13 February 2019 • 1 min read
