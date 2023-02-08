Jupiter's unlisted assets ban hailed as 'positive move' for investors

The move coincided with the sale of the last private holding in Jupiter's open-ended funds, Starling Bank.

On Tuesday (7 January), Jupiter's CEO Matthew Beesley sent a letter to investors announcing a new policy that banned unlisted assets across its open-ended funds.

The move came following a change in "investor sentiment" towards unquoted companies in open-ended vehicles, the chief executive said.

It also coincided with the sale of its last private holding, Starling Bank, which is held in several of the firm's funds, to various existing shareholders such as investment trust Chrysalis.

A spokesperson for Jupiter confirmed that there would be no change to Jupiter UK Mid Cap's investment in Chrysalis, meaning the fund still indirectly holds Starling Bank and other unlisted companies.

Beesley said: "Despite the managers' strong ongoing conviction in Starling, which is a profitable and fast-growing UK bank, we regularly review and prudently manage our unlisted exposures, especially in open-ended funds."

"From now on, we will not make any new investments into this asset class through any of our open-ended funds."

At the open today, Jupiter's share price jumped by more than 2%. Meanwhile, Chrysalis fell 2.5% this morning and has since fallen further to 5% down on the day. The trust has been downgraded to ‘Sell' by broker Stifel following its £20m additional purchase of Starling Bank shares.

A spokesperson for Jupiter said: "The sale process of Starling has been ongoing for several months as Jupiter took the decision last year to actively manage down its holding.

"While this was a complex process with multiple parties involved, we were not in a rush to sell as our responsibility was to get the best deal possible for investors. This does, however, demonstrate quick and decisive decision making by Matthew Beesley, first as CIO of Jupiter and then as CEO."

Sheridan Admans, head of fund selection at TILLIT, said that Jupiter's decision to sell its stake in Starling and to no longer buy unlisted assets for its open-ended funds is a positive move for investors, "although it has been far too long coming".

"Investors have been left in the dark worrying if their money is at risk of going the same way as it did for investors in Woodford," he said.

Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, agreed, welcoming Beesley's decision and noting that the new policy is the right move for the company and its investors.

"Firstly unquoted equity has no place in open- ended funds - the two simply are not compatible. Jupiter inherited the problem when they bought Merian and should have done something about this much earlier," he added.

In a research note published this morning, Winterflood Securities' equity research analyst Shavar Halberstadt said Jupiter's policy change is "sensible".

"We have regularly covered the pitfalls of investing in illiquid assets through open-ended vehicles, from IMF warnings regarding this very topic, to property fund suspensions by the world's largest investors."

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said that open-ended funds and illiquid assets like private companies "do not make for good bedfellows", unless you have long notice periods for redemptions, or very high cash balances, and those are both bitter pills for investors to swallow.

"The fundamental problem of course is that money might flow out of an open-ended fund quicker than illiquid assets can be sold, resulting in them making up an ever-increasing percentage of the portfolio," he said. "That in itself can then lead to more fund redemptions, and a vicious cycle can develop."

Although illiquidity concerns may be reflected in a large discount being slapped on, Khalaf pointed to investment trusts as an alternative.

"Investors are able to retain access to their money and the investment manager does not have to keep looking over their shoulder at the daily fund flows," he said.