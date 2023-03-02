Stifel upgrades Chrysalis to 'Hold' 22 days after 'Sell' call

The change comes after Chrysalis' shares did not fall as far as the analysts Iain Scouller, William Crighton and Sachin Saggar expected, following its purchase of £20m shares of Starling Bank.

At the time, Stifel analysts said it was an "unnecessary purchase", which resulted from Jupiter's move to prohibit investments in unlisted assets via its open-ended portfolios, with the assets rehoused into Chrysalis.

Stifel downgrades Jupiter's Chrysalis to 'Sell'

According to today's (2 March) note, the Starling deal wiped £60m in shareholder value from the trust, as its share price fell from 80p in early February to 70p.

But the trust's derating was not as bad as Stifel had expected, forecasting the shares to trade on a 50% discount to the latest net asset value, although the price only fell to a 45% discount immediately following the purchase.

This reassured Stifel analysts enough to "upgrade the recommendation to Hold".

Further in the note, the trio said a 50% discount was actually "more appropriate" as they felt the trust should trade on a discount to the PE sector (where the average discount is 30-40%) given its "limited cash resources, concentrated portfolio and focus on earlier-stage growth companies" along with a higher risk profile.

According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, the trust is currently on a 48.6% discount.

The trust's liquidity was a key concern for Scouller back in February and this worry has not subsided in the past 22 days.

Back in February, Scouller said he was worried about the trust's " limited cash" given it was "unable to issue equity due to the share price discount, given the net asset value dilutive consequences of any equity issue" and this continued to be the main concern.

Jupiter's unlisted assets ban hailed as 'positive move' for investors

In the latest note, the trio said that following the Starling purchase and money committed to funding follow-ons they estimated the trust's cash levels had declined from £69m to £29m, or 4% of NAV.

"We think this is a low ‘cushion' as we do not know how much cash existing companies may need in the next year or two, given the lack of visibility on the economic outlook and company earnings," they said.

Other remaining concerns were the trust's continuing performance fee, which although it "has been amended" is still based on "unrealised gains", the analysts said.

"We think a longer term private equity type fee-structure based on realised gains would have been more appropriate," they added.

The high company specific risk was also something to be wary of according to Stifel, since the trust was highly concentrated in just five assets (one of which is Starling) and together comprise 63% of the trust's NAV.

Finally, a "lack of realisations" was an issue, with Embark Group the only unquoted realisation from the portfolio to date.

"We think more realisations would assist in validating valuations and provide cash for follow-ons," they said.

But it was not a wholly negative review of the investment trust, as the analysts said the near 50% discount could be "appealing for ‘value' investors" prepared to take a "relatively high-risk, potentially high-return investment".

They also praised the management team, describing it as "experienced" when it came to crossover-type investments.

Amid the continuing saga of Jupiter and Chrysalis, the team highlighted the latter's "relatively simple structure" with "no leverage at the fund level" as a positive.