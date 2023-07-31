Chrysalis NAV grows for second consecutive quarter

The investment trust's NAV grew 5.3% between in the four months to 30 June, settling at 6.84p per share, it said in a stock exchange notice today (31 July).

Co-managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson called this a "pleasing" result, and attributed the NAV surge to several of its listed assets rerating during the first half of the year, which had a positive knock-on effect on the trust's valuations.

They also said the company's independent valuation committee, which was appointed this time last year, was "gradually moving away from price of recent investment in some instances", while they remained focused on "maximising shareholder value".

The results come a year out from the continuation vote Chrysalis' shareholders will be able to take part in to decide the future of the trust, with options on the table including a potential managed exit.

Shareholders to decide Chrysalis' future in continuation vote

A key takeaway for the managers from the reporting period was the better-than-expected equity market providing a more supportive backdrop for IPOs, which they said had been a "slight tick-up" of during the quarter.

"We are encouraged by the slightly more active IPO market over the last quarter, particularly as we have several later stage assets that are either profitable or funded to anticipated profitability and should make excellent IPO candidates in due course," they said.

Watts and Williamson added the investment adviser continues to assess "the most appropriate exit strategy for these assets to optimise investor returns over the medium term".

They said the adviser has worked "closely" with the companies in the trust and supporting them to get to a position to IPO, while balancing the trust's own liquidity requirements "to enable it to respond to unforeseen eventualities if they arise".

Portfolio updates

During the period, the managers made a £12.5m follow-on investment in Smart Pension, which Investment Week reported was seeking an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.

In today's update, the managers said they expected the firm to be a "direct beneficiary" of the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt's Mansion House Reforms, which they called "an expression of intent to increase investment in unlisted equities".

The trust also trimmed its position in Wise "following a positive results announcement", according to the managers.

Chrysalis invests in unlisted equities, with some of its private holdings creating tougher headlines for the managers, such as Starling Bank, its second largest allocation (16.9%).

The trust made its initial investment in 2019 but faced criticism when the managers scooped up £20m of equity in the firm from Watts's UK Mid Cap fund when Jupiter Asset Management's CEO Matthew Beesley banned open-ended funds from holdings unlisted assets, a move widely criticised by analysts at the time.

In today's note, the managers said the bank's annual results showed "impressive" progress, with "strong growth in revenue and profit assisted by 'Buy to Let' mortgage origination via Fleet Mortgages and by an increase in yields on cash and debt securities, following increases in the Bank of England base rate and its impact on wider market yields".

Chrysalis: Portfolio funding risk 'substantially reduced' amid progress towards profitability

The company's profit increased six-fold versus the previous year, before tax, and total revenue was up 109% for the period.

The bank saw its founder and CEO Anne Boden step down at the end of June, handing over responsibilities to former COO John Mountain, who had worked at Starling for seven years.

Another keenly watched stock, buy now pay later firm Klarna had a tougher period, despite its adjusted operating losses falling by over 78% since the same quarter last year.

Watts and Williamson said while its retailer revenue had increased by 17% year-on-year, the write-down of the valuation of the underlying asset in the period and foreign exchange movements meant the carrying value was slightly marked down.