Chrysalis to raise £125m to support portfolio expansion

The London-listed investment firm said the capital raise will allow it to strengthen its portfolio growth and add new investments into early-2022.

According to the firm, place shares will be priced at 238p each, which is a 1.7% premium to the net asset value of 234p as of 30 November 2021.

Chrysalis said: "The expected use of new funds is primarily to drive the performance of existing assets in current portfolio companies via certain follow-on investments."

Chrysalis £300m initial issue surpasses expectations

"In addition, the current effective number of investments is at the bottom end of the investment adviser's target range of 15 to 20, offering the opportunity to selectively add new holdings."

The additional capital adds to the existing £300m the firm raised in March 2021. During the fundraise, the investment adviser said it plans to add one to three new units per annum and since March, Chrysalis it has added five new investments to its portfolio.

Over the last two years, Chrysalis has invested follow-on capital worth approximately £69m into digital challenger bank Starling Bank and digital insurance firm wefox.

The investment adviser said it sees a "strong correlation between its supply of follow-on capital and the subsequent performance of the investee asset."

Chrysalis names Margaret O'Connor non-executive director

Both businesses have seen around 180% and 160% respectively. For Starling, this included capital to enter the UK lending market in early 2020, while capital for wefox allowed it to undertake accretive M&A.

As of September 2021, the total capital committed in the late-stage private market in Northern and Western Europe doubled over 2020 at around £28bn.

The expected timetable for the placing opens on 1 December 2021, while the trade date begins on 13 December.