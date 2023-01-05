Fidelity platform restricts investment into Jupiter UK Mid Cap

30 December

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
Richard Watts is manager of the Jupiter UK Mid Cap fund
Image:

Richard Watts is manager of the Jupiter UK Mid Cap fund

Fidelity International has restricted new investment into the Jupiter UK Mid Cap fund for certain customers.

According to a statement posted on their website, they believe the decision is "in the best interest of our customers" and they will still be able to redeem holdings.

A spokesperson from Fidelity International said the decision, which was effective as of the 30 December, applied to customers on its Personal Investing platform and execution-only customers of Fidelity Adviser Solutions.

"Advisers and DFMs using Fidelity Adviser Solutions may continue to fully access the fund on behalf of their clients," the spokesperson added.

The fund was down 38.9% in 2022, until the end of November, according to the factsheet.

While Fidelity did not disclose its rationale, industry experts said the decision could be because the fund has too much allocated to unquoted or because the charges are too high.

The £1.2bn fund, run by Richard Watts, has been under scrutiny recently given its large stake in Starling Bank. The fund is looking for a buyer of its stake so that it avoids breaching the 10% limit of unquoted holdings.

Platforms ceiling on fund charges: Duty to consumers or a step too far?

Fidelity has previously restricted investments into funds because ongoing costs are too high, and the platform has an unofficial cap on fund's ongoing costs of 2.5%.

According to Jupiter's Key Investor Information Document, the ongoing charges for the fund are 1.7%.

However, it added that where the fund is invested in other underlying funds, which may include closed-ended funds such as investment trusts, the ongoing charges figure will include the ongoing charges for those funds.

The ongoing charges figure also excludes portfolio transaction costs.

Jupiter declined to comment.

