Shareholders to decide Chrysalis' future in continuation vote

In the trust's interim results published today (27 June), chair Andrew Haining said shareholders will have an option at the AGM to vote on whether realisation proceeds should be reinvested and if so, how much and over what period of time.

Shareholders will also be consulted on whether they would prefer to see a return of all investment proceeds, and therefore no reinvestment, via a managed exit programme.

"There are several variables which need to be considered to reach the right outcome for the company, its shareholders and stakeholders," Haining said.

"Therefore, in addition to canvassing our larger shareholders for their views on the realisation/distribution policy referred to above, we will also take the opportunity to elicit broader views on the way forward for Chrysalis beyond next year's AGM."

In a research note, Stifel analysts Iain Scouller, Sachin Saggar and William Crighton said it was "too early" to pre-judge the outcome of this vote at this stage.

However, they noted that if the vote was for a return of capital and managed exit, this may reduce the discount the shares trade on at that time, from the current level of 49.7%, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

NAV decline of 12%

Beyond the continuation vote, the trust run by Jupiter fund managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson reported a 12% net asset value decline over the six months to the end of March, which was pre-announced on 4 May. The trust's share price was down 4.9% over the period, according to the results.

Haining said the decline was a result of changes in peer group stock market valuations, as well as the more challenging conditions on the capital markets for follow-on and secondary market private capital.

However, the chair said there has been a good indication of progress made in profitability, or the pathway to profitability, across the portfolio.

The average weighted revenue growth rose 50%, while 84% by NAV of the portfolio is now either profitable or funded to anticipated profitability, up from 67% at 30 September 2022.

Over the course of the reported six months, the managers made follow-up investments totalling around £25m, including primary investments of £1.4m and £3.6m in InfoSum and Wefox as well as the £20m purchase of secondary stock for Starling Bank.

Following period end, an additional investment of £12.5m was made in Smart Pension. Stifel has estimated the trust's net cash position at around £30m or 3% of NAV.

The chair noted that valuations of some holdings, such as Klarna and Starling, had been written down to reflect fundraising and share transactions that have occurred since sentiment turned against growth stocks.

Over the coming quarters, however, he said the managers may see a number of these investments moving from a ‘price of last round' valuation to a ‘peer group' valuation, "with a resulting positive impact on the NAV".

In a research note, QuotedData co-founder and head of investment companies research James Carthew said that with the trust's share price at 65.3p last night and a slight narrowing of the discount, Chrysalis "may have already turned a corner".

"The manager's efforts are on ensuring that as much of the portfolio as possible can stand on its own feet without the need for further funding, and conserving cash to support portfolio companies makes sense in that regard," he said.

"A disposal - through an IPO or a trade sale - would likely be transformational for this fund, it would help validate the NAV and could result in a substantial re-rating. It might also help secure a future for the fund beyond the scheduled continuation vote."