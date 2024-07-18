Liontrust names chair as Alastair Barbour retires from the board after 13 years

Luke Savage appointed

Liontrust has named Luke Savage as the successor of Alastair Barbour, who is stepping down as chair and non-executive director in September after 13 years at the board.

In a stock exchange notice published today (18 July), the asset manager said Savage's appointment will take effect the day after its annual general meeting on 19 September. He will also serve as chair of the nomination committee. Savage, who is a qualified accountant, has chaired insurer Chesnara since February 2020 and serves on the Deutsche Numis board, having chaired it from 2022 to 2023. He was previously a non-executive director at DWF Group and Liverpool Victoria Financial Services. GAM chair reiterates Liontrust deal recommendation as shareholders approve all proposals Beyon...

