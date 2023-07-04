M&G appoints ex-Brooks chief Caroline Connellan as Wealth CEO

Joins in September

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Caroline Connellan (pictured) served as CEO and executive director Brooks Macdonald.
Image:

Caroline Connellan (pictured) served as CEO and executive director Brooks Macdonald.

M&G has appointed former Brooks Macdonald and abrdn Personal Wealth boss Caroline Connellan as CEO of its Wealth business.

From September 2023, she will lead M&G's £85bn multi-channel wealth business, which comprises financial advice, adviser services, including the M&G Wealth platform, and investment solutions. 

Connellan most recently served as CEO of abrdn Personal Wealth from October 2021 to October 2022. She was also CEO and executive director at Brooks Macdonald for over four years. 

She has held a number of senior positions throughout her 25-year career, including head of UK Premier and Wealth at HSBC and group strategy director at Standard Life. Connellan also spent eight years at McKinsey, having started her career as a private client investment manager with Newton Investment Management.

Invesco hires global and European small cap fund manager from M&G

The incoming CEO will become a member of M&G's executive committee, reporting to group chief executive officer Andrea Rossi, who said he was "delighted" to welcome Connellan to the firm.

"She demonstrates a powerful combination of strong commercial leadership and industry expertise with an excellent track record in driving transformation to deliver profitable growth," he said. 

"She brings a relentless focus on clients and advisers, and significant experience in creating innovative products and services to meet their changing needs."

M&G appoints asset management CEO

Rossi said he is confident Connellan's commercial drive, client-focused approach, energy and leadership will be "instrumental" in helping the firm deliver on its ambitions and "transform how M&G delivers value to its clients and key stakeholders".

Connellan added: "M&G is a leading provider of innovative wealth solutions and services, helping people manage and grow their savings. 

"I am looking forward to working with the team to build on this - shaping the Wealth business for the future, expanding our range of compelling products and services, and strengthening our relationships with clients and advisers."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Swiss foundation Ethos joins legal case against UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

Newton IM names deputy multi-asset CIO and head of fixed income

More on People moves

Ella Hoxha (pictured) will join from Pictet Asset Management on 31 July.
People moves

Newton IM names deputy multi-asset CIO and head of fixed income

Paul Brain and Ella Hoxha

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 04 July 2023 • 2 min read
Dan Kemp (pictured) has been at Morningstar since 2014
People moves

Morningstar promotes Dan Kemp to chief research and investment officer

Department reorganisation

Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 July 2023 • 1 min read
Michael Oliveros (pictured) has joined the firm from M&G.
People moves

Invesco hires global and European small cap fund manager from M&G

Michael Oliveros joins

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 03 July 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

IFA consolidator One Four Nine Group replaces CEO as backers commit additional funding

04 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: THG founder gives up golden share as takeover questions loom

03 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

Newton IM names deputy multi-asset CIO and head of fixed income

04 July 2023 • 2 min read
04

Square Mile removes Jupiter UK Alpha rating following Richard Buxton's exit

04 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

M&G appoints ex-Brooks chief Caroline Connellan as Wealth CEO

04 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Odey in talks to transfer Special Situations fund to Green Ash Partners

04 July 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot