M&G appoints ex-Brooks chief Caroline Connellan as Wealth CEO

From September 2023, she will lead M&G's £85bn multi-channel wealth business, which comprises financial advice, adviser services, including the M&G Wealth platform, and investment solutions.

Connellan most recently served as CEO of abrdn Personal Wealth from October 2021 to October 2022. She was also CEO and executive director at Brooks Macdonald for over four years.

She has held a number of senior positions throughout her 25-year career, including head of UK Premier and Wealth at HSBC and group strategy director at Standard Life. Connellan also spent eight years at McKinsey, having started her career as a private client investment manager with Newton Investment Management.

The incoming CEO will become a member of M&G's executive committee, reporting to group chief executive officer Andrea Rossi, who said he was "delighted" to welcome Connellan to the firm.

"She demonstrates a powerful combination of strong commercial leadership and industry expertise with an excellent track record in driving transformation to deliver profitable growth," he said.

"She brings a relentless focus on clients and advisers, and significant experience in creating innovative products and services to meet their changing needs."

Rossi said he is confident Connellan's commercial drive, client-focused approach, energy and leadership will be "instrumental" in helping the firm deliver on its ambitions and "transform how M&G delivers value to its clients and key stakeholders".

Connellan added: "M&G is a leading provider of innovative wealth solutions and services, helping people manage and grow their savings.

"I am looking forward to working with the team to build on this - shaping the Wealth business for the future, expanding our range of compelling products and services, and strengthening our relationships with clients and advisers."